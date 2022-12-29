About Last Night: Check out The Stars’ Most Stylish Red Carpet and After-Party Looks.!

frequently seen on red carpets, it’s vital to not discount celebrities’ impeccable street style.

A Single Star Who Never Lets You Down?

Jennifer Baldwin In January 2022, the Yves Saint Laurent ambassador, who collaborates with stylist Karla Welch, was observed in California running around in a costume that appeared to have come straight out of a Matrix movie.

The YouTube sensation demonstrated that she can look stylish in both formal and casual wear with her black joggers, crop top, and leather trench coat.

Emily Ratajkowski and Ex-Husband Sebastian Bear-Photos Mc Clard's with Their Son Sylvester

Baldwin may look good in everything from low-rise jeans and sneakers to sensual, elegant, and simple black gowns.

Baldwin’s friends all appear to know how to look great because Kendall Jenner was sighted the same week wearing an equally stylish ensemble. The former star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, who is styled by Dani Michelle, wore several styles. The founder of Tequila 818 looked really fashionable, from her brown oversized coat to her black leather square-toe boots.

While neutrals will never go out of style, celebrities occasionally add a dash of color. For instance, Pussycat Doll vocalist Ashley Roberts impressed with a hot pink trench coat and midi-length gown in January 2022. With the red Bottega Veneta Kelly purse and matching patent leather shoes, she upped the ante on her accessories game.