Critics’ Favorite Madelyn Cline 2023 Glam Was Surprisingly Affordable.

Budget-friendly beauty! In 2023, Madelyn Cline attracted attention at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Critics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Cline, 25, looked stunning at the Sunday, January 15, soirée at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. She wore a Givenchy gown with feather details. The silky dress had delicate spaghetti straps and clung to her curves. The South Carolina native’s glam squad knew they had to deliver the drama with an outfit this eye-catching.

According to renowned makeup artist Jen Tiosecot, who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly, “We knew we wanted to play into old Hollywood elegance as soon as we saw the feathery Givenchy gown.” We concentrated on bronzed, glowing skin with her characteristic liner and pouty lips because we didn’t want to dominate the gown with excessively dramatic glam.

It was the ideal mix to allow her outfit and cosmetics to each have their own moments while still flawlessly complementing one another, said Tioseco.

The makeup artist accomplished this using e.l.f. Skin and e.l.f. Cosmetics products, all of which cost less than $15.

Read More: The Timeline of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Relationship.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast Stuns on the Critics Choice 2023 Red Carpet

With e.l.f Skin’s Daily Hydration Moisturizer, Tioseco first prepared Cline’s skin, covering the entire face and neck with it. She then added the $10 Power Grip Primer + 4% Niacinamide, a recently released product from the company.

Once the preparation was finished, the magic started. Tioseco added e.l.fHalo .’s Glow Liquid Filter in shade 2 after the outstanding $4 Camo Color Corrector in Blue from the brand. The $14 popular TikTok item is excellent for improving skin and achieving a smooth, dewy look.

Tioseco then used e.l.fLuminous .’s Putty Bronzer in Summer Fridays after applying the label’s Hydrating Camo Concealer in Medium Warm to give the Knives Out 2star a naturally bronzed appearance with just a hint of shine.

The makeup artist used a combination of e.l.fNo .’s Budge Cream Eyeshadow in Plateau and Bite-Size Eyeshadow in Rose Water to give Cline’s eyes depth and character. Tioseco then created a cat eye with the $7 H20 Proof Eyeliner Pen.

Read More: Priscilla Presley Asks for ‘Prayers’ After Lisa Marie Hospitalization

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Tioseco told us that Madelyn always appreciates sharp eyeliner for a siren eye. I wanted to highlight her sculpted features while still keeping them understated.

Tioseco used the Stay All Day Blue Light Micro Setting Mist ($10) to set the beat and hold it in place.

The cosmetic expert disclosed that the procedure takes almost two hours since, in her opinion, hydrating the face before foundation application is the key to producing a flawless and radiant finish.