Both Classic and Modern! During the 2023 Oscars, Michelle Williams Debuts the Pixie Cut.

a novel concept! For the 2023 Oscars, Michelle Williams debuted a new haircut.

On Sunday, March 12, 42-year-old The Greatest Showman star on the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles wearing a stunning pixie cut. Her golden hair was elegantly swept across her forehead and parted down the side. She wore the new hairstyle with an exquisite Chanel gown with a sparkling bodice that flowed beautifully into a fitted white skirt.

She covered the dress with a sheer cloak that was covered in even more gold and jewels. Williams added a diamond choker, bracelet, and ring for even more glitz.

The Dawson’s Creek alum finished off the ensemble with a brand-new face for the evening. Her eyes were lined with a warm tint below and had a shimmering tone swept over them. She wore feathery eyebrows, gently flushed cheeks, and bright red lips to provide a splash of color to the performance.

Williams has a history of donning stylish haircuts. In the past, the TheBlue Valentine star has also rocked bangs, middle parts, long waves, and other hairstyles.

For her performance as Sammy’s mother in the family drama The Fabelmans, Williams is up for an Oscar this year in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Performance. For her role as Gwen Vosse in the popular TV show Fosse/Verdon, she won the Emmy in 2019 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series. In 2020, she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture.

Jimmy Kimmel served as host for the 95th Academy Awards, his third time presiding over Hollywood’s greatest night.

At the Sunday soiree, the movie star and her husband, Thomas Kail, posed for pictures. Kail, 45, kept things traditional by dressing in a black tux. After getting married in March 2020, the couple welcomed their son Hart in June of that same year. Williams gave birth to the couple’s second child in November 2022.

The actor of “Brokeback Mountain” was previously linked to Heath Ledger, with whom she had a daughter named Matilda who is now 16 years old. Ledger overdosed unintentionally and passed unexpectedly in January 2008.