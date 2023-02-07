Florence Pugh Brings Back the Peplum Trend at London’s Critics Circle Film Awards

She is everything! Florence Pugliese is not only a talented actress but also a bold fashion icon.

Pugh has graced us with iconic fashion moments over the years, some of which have garnered headlines. When the Midsommar diva attended the Valentino Haute Couture fashion show in a hot pink halter dress designed by the French fashion house in July 2022, she nailed the Barbiecore trend.

The British actress was condemned because her nipples were visible through the thin fabric, despite the fact that she looked stunning in the whimsical tulle dress.

But Pugh didn’t allow the trolls to get to her. Listen, I was aware that there would undoubtedly be feedback on the stunning Valentino dress I wore. The Hawkeye actress shared photos from the red carpet on Instagram following the presentation, writing, “Whether it be harsh or positive, we all knew what we were doing.” I was eager to wear it; I had no anxiety at all. I wasn’t before, later, or even today.

What’s been fascinating to observe and witness is how simple it is for men to completely dismember a woman’s body in front of everyone, proudly. What’s frightening is how vulgar some of you men can be. It’s not the first time and probably won’t be the last time a woman hears what’s wrong with her body from a crowd of strangers.

Thankfully, I’ve accepted the peculiarities of my body that define who I am. The Little Women actress continued, “I’m happy with all of the defects that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14.”

Pugh reiterated her position in the Harper’s Bazaar cover story for September 2022, saying: “I was comfortable with my modest breasts.” And by displaying them in such a way, I offended some people.

In October 2022, During Paris Fashion Week, Pugh Revealed a New Free-The-Nipple Outfit.

Pugh wore a completely see-through cropped cardigan and a matching skirt to the Valentino spring/summer preview and post-show supper. The crystal-encrusted top revealed the Malevolent star’s breasts. She wore a seamless pair of high-waisted underwear underneath her bottoms.

For Pugh, Valentino is a go-to brand. In a sparkling black mesh dress from the company with princess sleeves and a corset bodice that she wore to the premiere of Don’t Worry, Darling at the 79th Venice Film Festival in September 2022, the U.K. native shone brightly. (The Olivia Wilde-directed movie was also a hot issue due to purported conflict between the actors and crew, including the widely circulated video of Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine after the Italian premiere.)

In December 2021, she also wore Valentino to the Don’t Look Up premiere, donning a floor-length coat with an animal design on top, black shorts, and the same bandeau.

Pugh’s wardrobe also features items from Louis Vuitton, Emilia Wickstead, and Dior in addition to Valentino. She frequently chooses clothing that enhances her body and exposes a little skin while still giving drama and remaining fashionable.