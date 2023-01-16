‘Glass Onion’ Cast Stuns on the Critics’ Choice Red Carpet.

Case resolved. At the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, the cast of Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery demonstrated that they are all guilty of being incredibly stylish.

Critics Choice 2023 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore

At the 28th annual awards ceremony, the Netflix movie received six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, Best Comedy, and Best Supporting Actress. Kate Hudson, Janelle Moné, and Madelyn Cline dressed to the nines on the red carpet on January 15 to honour the film’s accomplishments.

The 37-year-old singer of Tightrope also received Glass Onions’ lone solo acting nomination and Sunday’s SeeHer Award for her work in the cause of gender equality. Hudson, 43, gave the award to her co-star.

During the awards ceremony, Hudson recalled how Janelle first caught his attention while we were watching Glass Onion. She was wearing a brilliant yellow dress and seemed to be radiating a goddess-like, regal spirit. The entire room’s mouths dropped, and it appeared as though the seas had parted. Hard not to, really.

Daniel Craig plays Detective Benoit Blanc in the film, a role he created for the 2019 film Knives Out. To solve the murder of a member of a tech mogul’s close associates, the investigator is flown to a private island in Greece. The film also stars Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton, and Kathryn Hahn.

Critics Choice Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners

While the entire cast is gorgeous in real life, Hudson’s Birdie Jay was the movie’s fashion icon. Her eye-catching clothes in vibrant hues and exquisite tailoring dominated the show. The orange Andrea Iyamah bikini, according to costume designer Jenny Eagan, was one of the ensembles that best conveyed the character’s self-assurance.

It was simply so daring. Eagan gushed to Netflix stadium earlier this month, “It was nothing that I would ever put on my body, but with Birdie and Kate herself, her confidence [in] that bikini was just over the top enough to press that character even more.” Except for someone like that, who else would go on vacation to your friend’s house and pack that bikini? with her caftan of silk! And everything was in harmony; all of the caps were fashioned just for her. The bikini was the beginning, and everything else just sort of fell into place. She has the most distinct looks due to her erratic [outfit] changes. It’s amusing that she’s wearing a robe in a different scene for no apparent reason.

However, Hudson, 43, didn’t exactly like getting ready for the bikini scene. While the cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, who spent a large portion of the shoot on site in Europe, had a good time, Hudson stayed sober up until the scene at the pool.

In fact, the founder of Fabletics said in his appearance on the U.K. chat show This Morning last month, “I was just waiting for that sequence to be shot so I could simply join everybody when everyone else was enjoying Aperol spritzes in Greece.”

Everyone was having a great night, until Hudson made a joke about him saying, “I’ll take that cucumber and feta.”

See the Glass Onionstars’ fashionable antics from the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards by scrolling down: