Grunge to Glam! Look Back at Miley Cyrus’ Crazy Style Evolution

A complete makeover! Since she entered the public eye with her successful programme Hannah Montana in 2006, Miley Cyrus has undergone a rather drastic style shift.

As she made it apparent in the years that followed that she is not afraid to shirk away from shock value when it comes to her style, she may have started out in beautiful dresses and cowboy boots that drew inspiration from her country upbringing.

She admitted in a behind-the-scenes video with ScreenSlam in August 2016 that her bare-chested on-stage appearances and unconventional costume choices are actually a type of diversion.

She remarked, “The way I dress to divert is something that comforts me. I believe that comfort may be achieved via style. It’s something you kind of shouldn’t want everyone peering into. They have something to look at thanks to fashion.

The Party in the USA singer has taught us to always be on the lookout for a style surprise (just look at her bubble Simone Harouche dress from the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards), but she’s also quite capable of donning a stunning gown or dapper suit.

For, according to a 2021 interview she gave to Vogue, Cyrus’ diverse sense of style is often indicative of who she is at any given time.

To me, fashion is a bit like turning yourself inside out. She explained that it’s similar to wearing your heart, your guts, your ideals, your identity, your suffering, and your joy. There is something somewhat innocent about it. When you’re a child and dress yourself, you seem so fearless. You don’t consider what other people may think of you or what they may judge.

It just depends on your attitude and how you feel that day, she continued. There is a lack of dread. In order to be sincere and true in whatever I’m wearing, I try to kind of think like my inner child when I get dressed.

Cyrus defiantly doesn’t adhere to any single aesthetic, wearing everything from ultra-girly outfits like her maroon, princess-like Zac Posen tulle gown at the 2018 Grammys to her bondage-inspired leather look at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

So without further adieu, keep scrolling to see how the Slide Away singer s style has evolved from her Disney channel days to her present-day edge following the release of her albumEndless Summer Vacationin March 2023.

Here is a list of some of her most iconic looks from the past.