How Doja Cat Changed at The Grammys from A Black Pixie to A Blonde Half-Up ‘do: Pics.

Doja Cat is a chameleon of fashion and beauty! The artist rocked two different haircuts at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Doja Cat Wears Latex to the 2023 Grammys, Plus More of Her Over-the-Top Beauty and Style Moments: Photos

The Rules musician, 27, had a jet-black pixie cut as he arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2. The blunt cut had sharp sideburns and ragged ends. The latex Versace dress on Doja looked stunning with the sharp haircut. The floor-length dress had one shoulder construction, a cascading train, and one shoulder.

Jared Anderson, a well-known celebrity hairstylist, revealed exclusively to Us Weekly how he created Doja’s edgy pixie cut. I began by smoothing back Doja’s hair and donning a nude wig cap over her head, Anderson said. I then used GHOST BOND XL [adhesive] and my blow dryer on medium heat to apply Doja’s wig.

He then used GHOSTBOND’s Advanced Moisture Control to assist the appearance last throughout the night. The stylist completed the style by trimming the short crown with thinning shears. He next used hairspray and a cool blow dryer to shape the flyaways.

Doja debuted her second appearance inside the soiree: a shaggy blonde half-up, half-down do. I knew we needed the most dependable and user-friendly wig adhesive to transform Doja’s appearance from the chopped pixie wig on the red carpet to the flawlessly disheveled blonde half-up style, Anderson told us of the GHOSTBOND glue.

Read More: ‘Angel Boy’ of Hers Rhodes Roberts Is Accompanied by His Mother Emma to The Park.

Grammy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Despite the stark contrast between the two looks, Anderson claimed the switch was effortless because the first wig was simple to take off with Professional Hair Labs Citrus Remover.

The platinum lace unit was subsequently added after he returned with GHOST BOND XL.

The hairstylist applied the wig, wet the hair with a spray bottle, divided the hair into two portions, tied off the top with a hair tie, and scrunched the hair into a messy bun.

Anderson then removed two stray pieces from the front and used the ghd Platinum + Styler Flat Iron to straighten them.

The final product featured a textured comb-out and tattered tendrils.

After shaving her head in August 2022 in order to experiment with hairstyles like the ones she wore on Sunday, Doja had her beauty moment at the Grammy Awards.

Read More: Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Walk the Grammy Red Carpet.

The Wildest Beauty Looks at The 2023 Grammy Awards

The Say So singer added at the moment on Instagram Live, “I can work out, I can do really difficult exercises and sweat my ass off. If I want to dye my buzz cut any color, I can use a buzz cut wig instead of doing it to my own head. In every way, it is considerably simpler.

Doja was competing for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Rap Performance during the ceremony on Sunday.