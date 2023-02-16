Details About Hunter Schafer’s Selection as The Scent’s Face from Mugler.

It Woman! Hunter Schafer is extending her background in fashion.

Most Inspiring Transgender Celebrities: Elliot Page, Laverne Cox, Hunter Schafer, and More

TheEuphoriastar, 24, is the new face of Mugler’s Angel Elixir fragrance. In a press release to US Weekly on February 15, the fashion company hailed Schafer as a contemporary representation of womanhood and said that her strength, contemporary style, and acute awareness of the society she lives in make her a star to watch.

Schafer is a star that Mugler wanted to highlight in its own galaxy, inviting all women to go beyond their own self, the designer concluded.

The native of North Carolina raved about her new job, saying: “I’ve loved Mugler’s runway since I was a little girl.” Working with Casey [Cadwallader] and the full Mugler team to reimagine this famous fragrance has been an exciting experience.

Kylie Jenner Declares Herself Mugler King in Jeweled Crown and Corset Dress at Label s Exhibition

Similar comments were shared by Cadwallader, the creative director of Mugler Fashion. It’s a dream to work with Hunter. I’ve had dreams about her being our Angel for years. He said she is stunning on the inside and exterior. She is a creative and energized person. She is ideal for Mugler since she spreads positivity to everyone she interacts with.

Harley Weir for Mugler

Dani la Lahana-Aidenbaum, the president of fashion and fragrance for Mugler, also praised Schafer. Hunter Schafer joining the Mugler family makes me very happy. She is an example for the younger generation as well as an inspiration for all of us because she is gifted, devoted, charismatic, passionate, and multifaceted. We couldn’t have asked for a better representative for Angel.

Read More: Rihanna’s Quotations About Pregnancy and Desiring Children.

About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The brand’s iconic star-shaped bottle houses the new fragrance, which is a reimagined version of the label’s Angel line and has a woody floral gourmand flavor. The retail price for the item is $185.

It wouldn’t be the first time Schafer and Mugler collaborated. The brand’s spring 2021 event, which took place on Trans Day of Visibility, included the famed HBO star. Schafer dazzled on the catwalk in a figure-hugging cutout dress and a glittery sheer catsuit. Dominique Jackson of Pose also served as the collection’s model.

Schafer not only collaborated with Mugler but also owned the Marc Jacobs and Dior runways. She also serves as a Prada and Shiseido brand ambassador. She has a successful acting career as well.

Read More: To Win Super Bowl Lvii, Kansas City Chiefs Defeated Philadelphia Eagles.

She received roles in 2023 s after her breakthrough performance as Jules in Euphoria. The Ballad of Songbirds, Snakes, and Cuckoo from The Hunger Games.