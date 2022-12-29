The Fashion Star! A New Jacquemus Holiday Ad Shows Pamela Anderson Looking Spectacular.!

Relive Pamela Anderson’s Unbelievable Fashion Evolution: Photos

The Baywatch actress, 55, posed in Paris while sporting a variety of stunning suits from the fashion house in the opulent advertisement, which also featured a hilarious video and was released on Instagram on Sunday, December 25.

In the video, Anderson is seen striding down a staircase while pulling a Christmas tree. Santa Claus greets her on the steps, and she tells him that Christmas is over before taking his artificial beard and yanking it away from his face. He stumbles as the beard snaps back. The Scary Movie 3 actress strolls on while blowing a kiss to the camera.

The tagline for the video was JOYEUX NO L PAMELA, which is French for “Merry Christmas, Pamela.” Anderson reacted with a heart emoji to express her love for the campaign.

She strutted in an ivory gown with a high neck and low back for the video. She wore one glove embellished with feathers to give the gown an asymmetrical appearance. Her hips were covered with feathers to complete the floor-length skirt. The native of Canada created an enormous straw hat covered in quills.

Pamela Anderson‘s Playboy Covers Through the Years

She Appeared Equally Opulent in The Still Pictures.

The Play boy model was seen wearing a hot pink dress with a slight corset bodice and a drop waist skirt in one picture. She looked even more stylish thanks to the bodycon, which had a slit on the leg and beading at her breast to cinch in the cloth.

For a different photograph, the blonde and Blonderstar later changed into matching blazers and ruffled skirts. She smiled briefly and even had a knit flower sewn into her cheek.

Read More: The Real Reason Charlbi Dean Died on Black Lightning Is Revealed.!

Anderson was also captured in a grunge-style image. She gazed off into the horizon while posing on a three-wheeled motorcycle. The Home Improvement star wore a brown outfit with feathered sleeves and clutched her helmet and pink purse together. Her beautiful blonde hair fluttered in the breeze.

Anderson wore a different textured dress for her final look of the shoot. She was clutching a drink as she stood outside a stylish cafe. The dress’s open back caused it to drape over one of her shoulders.

PAM IN PARIS is how the French fashion label described the images. and acquaintances were eager to provide encouragement in the comments. Supermodels Ms. Gigi Hadid So amazing x and Beyond was written separately by Elsa Hosk.

Comments like “Power collab,” “Always amazing,” and “Honestly, @jacquemus is on another level” were added by fans to the campaign page. bringing the heat at all times!

Read More: Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of These 50% Off Waffle Knit Sweats!

Hottest Celebs Over 40

The Crimes of Passionstar also posted multiple images of the stunning photo shoot on her Instagram account.