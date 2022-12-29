Even After Dying Her Hair Brown Again, Kim K. Is Already Missing Her Platinum Blonde Locks.

Kim Kardashian claims that blondes do enjoy themselves more. After recently switching back to her trademark black hair, the reality personality admitted that she already misses her platinum tresses.

Chris Appleton, Kim Kardashian‘s longtime hairstylist, showcased the 42-year-old TV personality’s new brunette hairstyle on Instagram on Monday, December 26. Kardashian debuted the style at her family’s annual Christmas Eve celebration on Saturday, December 24.

Miss the blonde or O.G. Appleton wrote the social media post’s caption. The reintroduction of Kardashian’s warm brown crown was applauded by his fans, but theSelfishauthor appears to be feeling a twinge of remorse. I miss the blonde, Kardashian remarked in the post’s comments section.

Others disputed this. One admirer commented under Appleton’s slideshow, “Her dark hair makes her gorgeous features stunning, and the blonde makes her appear washed out in my opinion.”

Another follower said: She looks stunning in her natural color. She looks stunning in a range of hair colors, but the original delivers CLASSIC and TIMELESS, a third person added. It’s elegant.

In a Saturday Instagram Story video, the Skimsmogul screamed, “We’re back,” as Appleton brushed up her bouncy hair.

Kardashian debuted her cold style at the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, after frequently donning lighter colors throughout the years.

With a sleek hairdo and the late icon’s iconic Bob Mackie outfit, which Monroe wore to serenade then-President John F. Kennedy at his 45th party, the Hulu actress mimicked Marilyn Monroe on the biggest night in fashion.

During a November 10 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian talked about going blonde, calling the procedure tiresome and bothersome.

We have to rinse it a million times because we don’t have a shampoo bowl. She remarked that it took close to two days to finish and added that it is what it is. My hair can’t fall out, and it needs to be the perfect color. We have one day to dye it, so we need to get it right or we’ll be up for the next 15 hours simply coloring it.

Following several months of sporting the bleached hairstyle, Kardashian debuted honey-colored locks on December 1 during an Art Basel event in Miami.

Less than a week had passed since she finalized her divorce from Kanye West when she changed jobs. The couple, who have three children together (North, 9, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3), were wed for over seven years before divorcing in February 2021.