Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Stunning Hair Change to Platinum Blonde.

Surprise! The blonde Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star’s unexpected hair transformation was revealed in a tweet shared by her husband, Travis Barker, on Friday, March 3. The rock star, 47, released a video of Kardashian, 43, praying on Instagram as a way of saying thank you to the public for their good wishes after his recent finger surgery.

Barker captioned the photo, “Thank you for all the love, prayers, and patience this week as I underwent surgery. Though it was a difficult choice, I ultimately had to have it in order to keep playing the drums.

With bleached hair in the video, Poosh’s founder is hardly recognizable. Her hair was gathered up in a small bun.

On her personal social media account, Kardashian has not officially announced the hair change. The TV personality has never changed from her naturally brunette look, so the makeover comes as quite a shock. She had jet-black hair with occasional brown and honey highlights for many years.

See Kourtney Kardashian s Best Style Moments Since the Start of KUWTK Kardashian’s new color follows the August 2021 premiere of her blunt bob. She displayed the chop in a series of Instagram images at the time, earning praise from her husband-to-be, whom she married in May 2022. Barker responded to the message with, “You’re perfect. Kardashian had worn both shoulder- and waist-length hair before the chop.

The California native’s shorter hair may better suit her current edgier style. Since meeting Barker, Kardashian has abandoned her preppy style in favor of a grungier look, which includes corsets, leather dresses, combat boots, and more.

The Hulu star wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana short dress with a corset construction and was composed of satin and lace for the goth-glam-themed wedding of Kardashian and Barker. The style was motivated by vintage lingerie, according to Vogue. A homage to one of Barker’s skull tattoos, the short dress was worn with sheer gloves, lace heels, and a veil with a big image of the Virgin Mary stitched in the center.

Creating my outfits with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana has been a dream come true in every way, Kim Kardashian said in a statement to Vogue about her dress.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker s Rocker-Chic Couple Style: Moto Wedding Jackets, More

In an episode of Vanity Fair’s Lying Detector on YouTube from December 2022, Khlo Kardashian gave her opinions on the subject. In the video, Khlo, 38, was initially questioned by Kourtney if she had enjoyed her and her husband’s wedding in Europe. Khlo responded, “I did,” to her big sister’s question about if she thought her wedding gown was beautiful.

It was fine, Khlo responded after a little pause, causing Kourtney to start laughing. The former star of Revenge Body later clarified: I mean, there’s no doubt that was stunning. Only for the afterparty and something earlier, I would have loved to see you wearing that.

Khlo was once more put on the spot when Kourtney questioned her sister about whether she believed that my taste in style had altered since I started dating Travis. Khlo replied, “Sure,” without any doubt.