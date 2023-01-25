La Nature! In A Recent Selfie without Makeup, Anne Hathaway Appears Young and Beautiful.

new appearance! Anne Hathaway’s displayed her flawless natural beauty in a gorgeous selfie without any makeup.

The 40-year-old actress from The Princess Diaries stunned fans on Sunday, January 22 by revealing her no-glam glow on Instagram. Hathaway is seen lying in bed in the picture, pouting seductively at the camera. The Armageddon Timestar appeared comfortable in a white robe as her dark hair framed her face and cascaded down her shoulders.

The close-up picture showed off her gorgeous brown eyes, freckles, and lovely cheeks.

Right-click for a welcoming surprise The Les Mis rables star referred to the second slide of the carousel, which included a cup of coffee with her face etched in foam, in her caption for the social media image.

In the comments area, Hathaway’s supporters appreciated the slideshow. One of them wrote, “She doesn’t age.” NOT AT ALL, Hathaway was described as a “natural beauty” by another, and a third gushed: Wow! Stunning in every way!

The Bride Wars star looks just as good without makeup as she does with it. The New Yorker dressed up on January 21 to attend the Eileen premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The Locked Down actress wore a tight Versace coat dress with a corset bodice and miniskirt for the event. She accessorized the outfit even further by donning translucent tights and platform leather boots with gold accents.

Hathaway wore a black tweed mini dress with spaghetti straps, a faint checkered pattern, and a sheer back below the outerwear.

The Devil Dons Pradastar shared two photos from the occasion on Instagram with the remark, “This coat was another warm surprise,” and included the name of famous hairstylist Orlando Pita.

TheHustleactress’s strands were texturized and separated along the side. Hathaway’s makeup was flawless, featuring warm eyeshadow colors, light mascara, eyeliner, and peach lips.

Friends and admirers of the celebrity left her heartfelt comments. Pita added a heart emoji and Donna Versace responded, “So lovely!” while Krysten Ritter, an actress, added fire emojis.

Pita has also had success with celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Lily Collins, Cindy Crawford, and more.

The hair was designed by the stylist for a Vogue Hong Kong photo shoot that took place in October 2022. He fashioned her mane in a voluminous updo for the spread, with a slicked-back ponytail and her tresses falling to her waist.