Lori Harvey, Natalia Bryant, and Other Designers at New York Fashion Week.

The best season of the year is here! Favorite celebrities have appeared to celebrate the best fall/winter 2023 styles as New York Fashion Week has begun.

On Thursday, February 9, Ashley Graham formally opened the celebrations at the Empire State Building. The 35-year-old supermodel had the privilege of illuminating the historic site and did so in style.

Graham dressed for the event in a form-fitting brown dress and a chocolate-colored jacket by An Only Child to highlight her proportions. She finished off the look with a chic updo and sandal shoes.

On Thursday, the Nebraska native enthused about the event on Instagram, writing: This really feels like a full rifle moment because New York has been my home for so many years.

Since this was truly my first time at the Empire State Building, she added, it meant even more to her to start the New York Fashion Week by honoring the place where she was born and bred. Wishing the best of luck to all the fashion week-celebrating designers, stylists, models, and creatives.

Julia Fox and Emma Roberts attended the opening soiree that Saks Fifth Avenue hosted the day before. Fox, 33, complemented her damaged white crop top with a sage bomber jacket and a matching nylon skirt to create an edgy appearance. The Uncut Gemsstar completed the ensemble with a choker, big combat boots, and gelled-back hair.

In contrast, Roberts, 32, was delicate in a white babydoll dress and platform boots. She accessorized with a Jodie top-handle bag by Bottega Veneta. On Friday, February 10, the Scream Queens alum also killed it at the Kate Spade show. Roberts wowed in a black and white polka dot skirt and block heels for the preview.

On February 9, Christian Siriano debuted his most recent creations.

The front row was occupied by Lindsay Lohan, Quinta Brunson, and Julia Stiles, who were all dressed to the nines. The 36-year-old The Mean Girls star shone in an all-bronze ensemble that included gleaming wide-leg slacks.

In a black strapless dress with a sparkling accent around the bodice, Brunson, 33, embraced classic Hollywood. The TV writer finished the look with a delicate hat and pointed-toe heels. Stiles, 41, was attractive in a bright pink dress.

