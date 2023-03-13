Glamor & Glitz! Margot Robbie Shines in A Black Mermaid Gown with Sequins.

glitzy vintage Hollywood! At the 2023 Oscars, Margot Robbie was in a state of shock.

Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

The 32-year-old Babylon actress dazzled while celebrating Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary with Morgan Freeman at the event on Sunday, March 12, despite missing the red-carpet arrivals in Hollywood. TheBarbiestar wore a black, sequined Armani Priv gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a deep, sweetheart neckline, and she looked every bit the leading lady of a 1920s motion picture. She had straightened her long, brunette hair down to her shoulders.

According to its official synopsis, Babylon, which has already won the Golden Globe for Best Original Music, is a story of extravagant ambition. Motion Picture depicts the ascent and fall of numerous personalities during an early Hollywood period of unrestrained extravagance and immorality.

Brad Pitts Jack Conrad, an aging silent-movie actor, Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy, Jean Smarts Elinor St. John, Diego Calvas Manny Torres, and Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy are a few of these characters (an immigrant from Mexico who rises through the ranks of the film studios). The Australian movie, which was released in December 2022, also stars Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Olivia Wilde, and other actors.

On Sunday night, the opulent film is competing for three Oscars: Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design.

Pitt and Robbie were recognized for their leading performances in the black comedy at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards in January and at the Golden Globes the following month (Calva, 30, was nominated for best actor that night for his work in the movie), but neither they nor the rest of the cast received any individual acting nominations at the SAG or Oscars.

The cast as a whole was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Film at the SAG Awards, but Everything Everywhere All at Once took home the actor’s trophy.

At a November 2022 showing of Babylon, the I, Tonya actress talked about playing the role that required a tour de force performance and why the experience left her exhausted.

I adore her so much, but she’s so draining, Robbie stated at the occasion, according to Variety. She robbed me of everything, both physically and mentally.

The native of Australia went on to explain: Months into the filming, I had to really maintain the intensity levels during dancing routines or whatever. Require their whole attention, always, I had written on the front of my script, I seem to recall. To me, she did that.

The two-time Oscar winner said it was the most challenging character she had ever played. This is the hardest I have ever worked, I remember telling my husband [Tom Ackerley] when I got home at the conclusion of the first week of filming.

According to Jun Li, who played Lady Fay Zhu in the movie (based on real-life Hollywood superstar Anna May Wong), the most beautiful aspect of Babylon was that every actor—whether they were in the background or the main cast—gave their all throughout every single shot. Every time felt like it would be the final time we did it.