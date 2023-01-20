Mel B Recalls ‘Embarrassing’ Moment Prince William Pinned MBE on Cleavage.

Oops! When Mel B was inadvertently awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire in May 2022, she may have violated royal etiquette.

The 47-year-old singer talked about the incident during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on January 18 and revealed that she unintentionally wore a provocative garment on the special occasion.

The Spice Girls performer Melanie Brown (born Melanie Brown) said, “It was awkward when Prince William presented me my medal. Victoria [Beckham] made my dress—along with my mom’s—for the event. She cut a large slit [across the bodice], and I was like, Oh, sorry! I didn’t realize the medal actually goes here on your breast. (To William)

I Assume She Knew, the Brit Joked. She Really Wrecked Me.

The Dancing With the Stars veteran looked stunning for the occasion at Buckingham Palace in a brilliant red midi dress that accentuated her shape. An opening below the neckline and capped sleeves completed the design. She wore a shiny pair of Christian Louboutin shoes with the dress.

Following the event, former America’s Got Talent judge lauded her bandmate’s performance and their friendship, posting a snapshot of the two sharing a tender hug on Instagram.

She responded at the time, “My Spice sister Vic, I can’t thank you enough for your wonderful generosity. Not only did you dress my mother and me, but you also surprised me by showing up to fit us; it was very unique because of YOU and your fabulousness.

She Went on To Say: Wowza 25 years of friendship and we still get along well laugh I love you a lot. Honestly, what a beautiful finale to a magical day you scheduled a lovely dinner together with both of our families.

As the patron of Women’s Aid, an organization founded in England that works to prevent violence against women and children, the pop artist was recognized for her efforts in bringing attention to domestic abuse.

The singer is personally affected by the situation because she claimed in her 2018 memoir, Brutally Honest, that her ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, had mistreated her in a variety of ways, including physically, sexually, verbally, and financially.

(The Ex-Couple Got Married in 2007 and Got Divorced in 2017. Madison, Who Is 11 Years Old, Is the Ex-Child. Couple Brown and Rory Mc Phee are Currently Engaged.)

Brown spoke about her healing process shortly after the MBE ceremony and considered the accomplishment.

She posted a video of herself holding her mbe on social media with the caption, “this is me grinning to myself as I look at my MBE, but what you don’t see in this post is the huge army of women that are holding me up and giving me strength to keep going because my story is their story and their story is mine.

“Recognize that this mbe is yours and ours. Together, we accomplished this not only to draw attention to the epidemic but also to restore our faith in the value of our own lives. Please don’t give up; keep fighting for what you believe is right.

This is my purpose, and I won’t stop talking about it, sharing our stories, and releasing ourselves from guilt and shame, the former X Factor U.K. judge continued.