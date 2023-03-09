Barbiecore! More About Jessica Chastain Schedule the Hot in Pink for The 2023 Sag Awards.

Hot pink is in! Barbiecore is the newest color trend to join this season if you’re seeking something to wear.

Your favorite celebrities are obsessed with the head-to-toe fuchsia ensembles that were inspired by the popular plastic doll.

As Anne Hathaway walked the streets of Milan in a vivid monochrome costume to attend the Valentino Haute Couture show in Italy in July 2022, she demonstrated that the Barbiecore style is the in-thing. The WeCrashed star dazzled in a tailored sequin dress by the brand that had a high neck and a little skirt. Hathaway accessorized the dress with a studded small bag and the brand’s well-known platform heels.

Also, present and looking stunning in a fuchsia off-the-shoulder Valentino dress and sky-high heels was Ariana DeBose.

The increased adoration of the flirtatious color can be attributed to Valentino. Pier Paolo Piccioli showcased the solely pink and black autumn 2022 Valentino collection during Paris Fashion Week in March 2022. In an interview with Vogue that same month, he said, “I was attracted by the idea of having this time of introspection and going deeper,” adding that the shade is intended to heighten the senses.

Naturally, Valentino is not the first company to experiment with hot pink.

Ciara grabbed attention in May 2022 while attending the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival while donning a chic, high-slit bubblegum pink Dundas gown. The hitmaker captioned a carousel of pictures of her posing in the form-fitting dress with the bodice cutout, “La Vie en Rose.” Ciara completed the song with pink shoes and ballroom gloves.

Although Barbiecore is having a strong moment in 2022, some celebrities debuted hot pink styles before the trend.

Kim Kardashian was spotted exiting the Ritz-Carlton in New York while on her way to present Saturday Night Live in October 2021. She was wearing an eye-catching, all-pink Balenciaga outfit. Her time with Balenciaga was also honored by the sighting. The reality personality dazzled in an elegant velvet coat from the brand, which she paired with shiny over-the-knee boots.

Barbiecore is also a favorite of Tracee Ellis Ross. For the Popsugar x ABC Embrace Your Ish party in Los Angeles in September 2019, the actress appeared on the red carpet wearing a hot pink Christopher John Rogers design. The ensemble included a crop top with puffy sleeves and a balloon skirt that matched. Ross added neon pink-lined PVC pumps to the outfit.

We can infer that Barbiecore is so alluring because of its eye-catching hue. The hue makes nearly any outfit feel more glamorous and put together.