Permanent Love! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Have Matching Tattoos.

examining one another’s boxes! Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra have matching tattoos that were inspired by Nick’s romantic proposal.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Relationship Timeline

The 40-year-old Quantico actress told British Vogue in a video that was released on Wednesday, January 25, “I have a check and a box behind my ears.” When he proposed, my husband asked me whether I had checked all of his boxes and whether would I also check another one. As a result, he has them on his arms.

Chopra hid her tattoos in the video, but she did give a sneak peek of the little box hidden behind her ear during a photo shoot with Elle UK in February 2021. The check is visible behind her other ear.

In May 2018, Us Weekly revealed that the Baywatch star, 30, and musician from the Jonas Brothers were dating. The pair got engaged two months later and got married in two ceremonies in India the following December.

The Indian-born author of the 2021 memoir, Unfinished, described her brief relationship with the Jealous singer as “He swept me off my feet.” I felt like I was being carried by a huge, uncontrollable wave after we started dating.

See All the Celebs Who Got Tribute Tattoos for Love: From Brooklyn Beckham to Kelly Ripa

The finest perk of all, according to Chopra, is just knowing that she is married to the best guy in the world. She said as much to Us in January 2020.

The couple made hints about their desire to start a family in 2021. According to Jonas, he and his wife wanted to start a family and were just crossing their fingers.

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Malti, via surrogate the following year.

In January 2022, a statement on each couple’s social media profiles read: “We are thrilled to announce that we have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.” In order to focus on our family during this unique time, we humbly request your privacy. I greatly appreciate it.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra s Daughter Malti s Sweetest Photos

In May 2022, the new parents announced that their infant spent 100 days in the NICU since they were unable to bring him or her home straight away.

On this Mother’s Day, Priyanka Chopra said, “We can’t help but think back on these past few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.

” Our infant girl has spent more than 100 days in the NICU and is now at home. While ours was a difficult few months, it is clearly evident in hindsight how precious and exquisite every moment is. Every family’s journey is different and calls for a specific level of trust.