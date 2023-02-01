Relive Pamela Anderson’s Unbelievable Fashion Evolution: Photos.

A Baywatch babe for life! Pamela Anderson is no stranger to controversial fashion, but that doesn’t mean her taste hasn’t changed over the course of her more than three decades in the spotlight.

Everything started with the TV star’s recognizable red lifeguard swimsuit. But over time, she abandoned her signature one-piece in favor of a variety of statement styles, such as cleavage-baring corsets, teeny-tiny shorts, and ultra-tight bodycon dresses.

That’s not to say Anderson is style-obsessed; rather, she favors dressing simply. Anderson publicly branded herself as anti-fashion in a 2005 interview with WWD, saying: “I always think clothing makes you look overweight, therefore I want to be nude.”

She did, however, give a little insight into her fashion tastes, which were undoubtedly on-trend. I own every single Juicy sweatsuit there is. Or, as she suggested, pants, a tank top, and some stylish shoes. Blonderstar and TheBlonde continued, “I’m now infatuated with those.” It’s my appearance for dropping my kids off at school.

The Barb Wire actress doesn’t wear fur, leather, or other animal skins because she has supported PETA since the 1990s. She will, however, choose the deceptive path. For instance: She accessorized a tiny dress with a white fake fur coat while on vacation in London with her ex-husband Tommy Lee.

The two were good friends before English fashion designer Vivienne Westwood passed away in December 2022. Anderson has sported her creations on various times throughout the years and has most recently appeared in a number of her advertising campaigns. Her SS17 campaign, which was captured by renowned German photographer Jürgen Teller, starred the mother of two.

The Broadway diva began adopting a more sophisticated approach to her style in 2022. For instance: Just take a look at the outfit she wore when she appeared on Good Morning America in March 2022. Although the white cape dress had a thigh-high slit, it had an uncommonly elegant and simple look.

The blonde beauty wore a bodycon dress by Naeem Khan to the Pamela: A Love Story premiere in January 2023. The scarlet dress featured spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline, and exquisite rhinestone embellishments all over it.

The Canadian native rocked smokey eyeshadow and styled her hair in a casual yet stylish updo for glitz. She wore a diamond ring and earrings to make the outfit a little bit more glitzy.

We’re taking a look back at Anderson’s extraordinary fashion progression from the 1990s to the present because she is unquestionably a style legend.