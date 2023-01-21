Robert Pattinson Turns Heads in Sparkly Skirt at Dior Fashion Show: Pics.

Robert Pattinson successfully made a surprising fashion risk. The actor wore a glittery skirt at the Dior Homme fall/winter 2023 menswear show.

The 36-year-old Twilight star was the center of attention as he arrived at the Paris Fashion Week event on January 20 wearing a blue sequin kilt. The opulent garment has a tea-length structure and delicate pleats. Knee-high socks and a pair of black leather boots completed Pattinson’s outfit. TheTenetstar finished the look with a zipped-up caramel-colored fur jacket.

On the catwalk, models flaunted various variations of Pattinson’s skirt, including a grey wool version and a blue silk one. Other eye-catching items included glittering shorts, a satin trench coat, and a two-toned puffer coat, all in subdued, soft colors.

Kim Jones, the collection’s creative director, revealed the following to Vogue: I understood it to be about renting and changing times. Thus, it starts with the passing of Christian Dior, followed by the arrival of Yves Saint Laurent and his startling innovation. And I’m all over the place.

(Laurent collaborated with Dior before taking over after his passing in 1957. After turning 21 and being the world’s youngest creative director, he established his own namesake label in 1961. A fashion icon passed away in 2008.)

Along with David Beckham and his son Cruz Beckham, Naomi Campbell, Gwendoline Christie, Eddie Redmayne, Amber Valletta, and Karlie Kloss also attended the Friday night party in addition to Pattinson.

In recent months, Hollywood’s leading men have worn skirts other than Robert Pattinson.

Famous actor Brad Pitt wore the costume during the July 2022 world premiere of Bullet Train. He entered the red carpet wearing the linen dress with the frayed hem. Pitt, 59, highlighted his leg tattoos with Stylmartin boots, a delicate pink blouse, and a complimenting linen jacket.

Fight Club star talked about the dress choice a month later. At the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train in August 2022, Pitt said to Variety, “We’re all going to die, so let’s muck it up.

