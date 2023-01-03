Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Match in Metallic Valentino Dresses on NYE

Stylish associates! In unison, Selena Gomez and Nicole Peltz celebrated the year 2023.

The best friends welcomed the new year while dressed in coordinated tiny dresses by Maison Valentino. The glitzy pieces had seductive cutouts at the sides and were coated in shiny silver sequins.

Pull-back hairstyles and transparent platform shoes finished off the outfits of both Gomez, 30, and Peltz, 27. The female friends wore soft glam and had their hair pulled back in a bun.

Thank you @MaisonValentino for the gowns you made for me and my angels! On January 1, Gomez added a caption to an Instagram carousel that was published. thought I was a fairy! She continued, thanking Isabel Alysa, her makeup artist, for making both she and Peltz look good.

The Transformers actress and Wolves singer is seen in the pictures striking a variety of flirtatious positions while dressed glam. Brooklyn Beckham, Peltz’s spouse, was seen in one picture capturing the pair’s fashionable moment.

You have my undying affection, my angel! Peltz left a remark on Gomez’s blog article. The model posted her own images of herself and Gomez having fun on a beach while wearing fancy clothing on Sunday. Peltz also uploaded a video of her midnight kiss with Beckham.

New Year’s greetings Peltz wrote the social media post’s caption. We are grateful to @MaisonValenitno and @pppiccioli for making our dream dresses match.

Peltz said that she and Gomez received matching tattoos while sharing additional Christmas memories on her Instagram Story. Angel is written in cursive on their arms in fresh ink.

Gomez also posted more images of herself cuddling with Peltz and Beckham. The Ice Cream singer added that she is their #foreverplusone and that Fine refers to them as a “trouuple” in the comment of the photo.

In April 2022, Beckham and Peltz got married after spending almost three years together. The Holiday star’s family’s mansion in Palm Beach, Florida served as the venue for the couple’s wedding.

Along with his well-known parents, Victoria and David Beckham, Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay, and Serena Williams also attended the star-studded event. Peltz said “I do” on her special day while wearing a Valentino gown with a square neckline and lace veil.

Brooklyn selected a traditional tuxedo by Kim Jones for Dior. (There was supposed conflict because Peltz didn’t wear a design by 48-year-old Victoria, but Brooklyn and his wife have dispelled rumors of a family dispute.)