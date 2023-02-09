The Latest
Sultry Nighttime Selfies in Lingerie from Kendall Jenner Are a Hit with Fans: Pics.

Vishal Rana
Inside, it’s getting hot! The definition of getting ready for bed according to Kendall Jenner is sexier than the typical person’s.

Celebs in Undies: Stars Who Flaunt What Their Mamas Gave Them in Lingerie

On February 7, the 27-year-old supermodel used Instagram to display her nightgown, which comprised a seductive lingerie set. The 27-year-old Gnight Jenner added captions to the social media video and photo carousel.

The California native poses in a bra and underpants in the first shot as she runs her hands through her brown hair.

Jenner then removed her top and pouted flirtatiously for the camera. The runway model flaunted her dangling crystal earrings in the third video.

Her following and well-known family members have since praised her in her comment area. Honestly ideal, huge sister Perfection was Kim Kardashian‘s reply as Kylie Jenner typed it.

Go easy on us, Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroeladded, Mamacita, and Natalie Halcro said. Jen Atkin, a famous hairstylist, added: Kendall Jenner! Both inside and out, you are perfect.

Read More: Glow Up! Kim Kardashian Gets Glam With Daughter North West.

Relive Kendall Jenner s Most Iconic Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time

After making news for revitalizing the monochrome trend, Kendall is now making headlines with her sexy selfies. On Sunday, February 5, the founder of 818 Tequila was seen walking into a restaurant in Los Angeles while dressed entirely in maroon.

She wore a mini-dress made of suede with a cowl neck and a form-fitting silhouette. She paired the dress with similar sheer tights and slingback shoes.

While donning an outfit made of only one color has been a fashion trend for years, the look saw a resurgence in 2021 when Michelle Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, and First Lady Jill Biden all wore monochromatic ensembles during President Joe Biden‘s inauguration.

Zendaya is a great lover of the look, and at the EuphoriaFYC event in Los Angeles in April 2022, she made a splash by donning an all-gray Fear of God outfit.

Read More: Exactly who is Mikayla Nogueira? Five Things You Should Know About Beauty Influencers.

Matchy-Matchy! Celebs Who Have Nailed the Monochrome Trend: Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and More

Kendall has a natural flair for creating stylish statements. Whether The Kardashians star wears a glittering dress, a leather coat, or tailored slacks, she always stands out.

The TV celebrity made a statement at the CFDA Fashion Awards in November 2022 by wearing a white gown by Khaite. The sequin-covered dress had a plunging neckline, a loose fit, and a sensual appearance.

Vishal Rana
