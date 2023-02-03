The Most Amazing Pictures of Celebrities without Makeup in 2023: Anne Hathaway and More.

In this state, they awoke! Fans’ favorite celebrities have given us huge glam inspiration over the years with flawless contours, glossy pouts, smokey eyes, and brilliant highlights. However, occasionally the biggest personalities in Hollywood may forgo a makeup-free glow.

In January 2023, Anne Hathaway posted a selfie on Instagram that sent her social media fans into a frenzy. The Princess Diaries heroine was picture-perfect in the photograph, which focused on her dark brown eyes, freckles, and rosy cheeks.

She never ages. One fan commented in the comments area, “Like AT ALL.” What is this dark magic, a second social media user jokingly asked. Why do you appear so youthful, a third person asked.

Kim Kardashian displayed her natural beauty earlier in January while relaxing in the sauna with a pal. The TV star puckered up for the camera in the Instagram snap, proudly displaying her flawlessly beautiful skin.

There aren’t always sunshine and butterflies. Occasionally, it’s saunas and rainbows, the Selfish author captioned the picture.

Paulina Porizkovan never hesitates to go without makeup. By uploading a selfie from the beach to Instagram in January, the supermodel gave admirers a preview of her sunny vacation.

In the image, Porizkova can be seen grinning as her blonde hair frames her face in waves. wind, sea, sun, and seaweed. And it’s all beautiful, she remarked next to the photo.

The woman, who was born in the Czech Republic, frequently exhorts her online followers to embrace an unprocessed lifestyle. Porizkova started the year 2023 by giving up glitter and fashion. With no top on and only black underwear, she declared in the caption that she had nothing to conceal.

Porizkova noted that the New Year is yawning widely open. Since I have nothing to conceal, I am greeting it naked. Finally, I feel at ease in my own skin. I don’t need armor because I already have my life experiences and the knowledge they’ve imparted. The best parts of this are hidden inside this body and are not visible to the outer world. That does not imply that it is not real. It’s what keeps me confident and tall.

In her book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, which will be released in November 2022, she expresses a similar viewpoint. In October 2022, she said of the project, “This collection of essays comprises things I want to communicate, things I have thought about, things that hold me back, and things that urge me ahead.”