Watch Niall Horan Give a Beauty Tutorial in Which He Talks About how He Gets “Good Skin.”.

Unexpected skincare expert! Fans were shocked on Friday, January 27, when Niall Horan revealed the key to his success in the cosmetics industry.

My top two regular requests are: Niall, please release new music and

What is your skincare routine, Niall? the 29-year-old former member of One Direction stated in a bathroom-shot TikTok video. I’m not really sure why on the skin. Regarding music, I can see why. I’m going to give you one of those now, so let’s get started.

Horan, whose second album, Heartbreak Weather, was released in March 2020, continued by describing his step-by-step skincare routine. Before applying eye cream, an extreme hydration booster, and moisturizer to the targeted regions, the native of Ireland first uses cleanser to clean up his face.

I am an expert in skincare. He made a joke on social media, asking, “God, who knew that I was going to start getting calls from major skincare brands now.” As I usually say, look great and feel great! Glowing! Return to my channel for more skincare advice at all times!

Horan further described his method in the TikTok comments after asking fans to pre-save his new song Heaven in exchange for flawless skin in his description.

A Bit Pushy with The Applications? a User of Social Media Responded.

After that, the Black and White singer defended his use of the cosmetics, saying: "Listen, you either want excellent skin or ya don't???? Heaven in advance for clear skin

Heaven Horan, Niall

The humble! The inventor of Golf previously admitted to British GQ in March 2020 that he often receives inquiries regarding his beauty routine.

Although I’ve been told I have sensitive skin, I must have good skin, Horan told the site. We all need to take good care of our skin, thus I usually strive to do so. Funny enough, we need skin forever, thus I aim to preserve the infant face for as long as I can. I’m 26 years old, so it’s fantastic that people still ask for my ID.

Horan is getting ready to release more songs in addition to his second profession as a skincare guru.

Niall Horan‘s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingarstar announced in his newsletter earlier this month that his new track Heaven would be out on February 17 and that he couldn’t be more excited to share the news with everyone.

It’s time to start working on my music because I’ve been working pretty hard on it for the past few years. I have a lot coming up in the upcoming months, and I can’t wait to get back into the swing of things.