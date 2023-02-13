What Jennifer Coolidge Did to Achieve “Champagne” Glam for The E.L.F. Super Bowl Ad.

The biggest name in beauty is Jennifer Coolidge. It Woman! In e.l.f Cosmetics’ first-ever Super Bowl ad, the actress dazzled.

The White Lotusstar, 61, demonstrated the effectiveness of the cosmetics brand’s viral Power Grip Primer in the advertisement, which made its complete appearance during the Sunday, February 12, game.

Coolidge discovers the adored item when she opens a shipment from e.l.f. at the beginning of the clip. Legally Blonde star then experimented with the gooey substance, praising the substance for giving her the appearance of a young dolphin.

This priming stuff really is sticky, Coolidge continued, realizing the substance appeared to function similarly to glue. The resident of Massachusetts was immediately in danger because the priming made everything stick to her, even her cell phone. She called out to someone as she struggled to escape the firm grip, “Hello, can you hold on a second.”

E.L.F. Cosmetics

At the conclusion, Coolidge acknowledged, “Yeah, it’s a real good grasp.”

Francesca Tolot, the Watcher star’s makeup artist, opened up to Us Weekly about glamming Coolidge for the advertisement and said the Power Grip Primer lives up to its claims.

Tolot told Us that using makeup with long-lasting effects is crucial while preparing for filming so that you don’t have to interrupt the action to retouch every few minutes.

My top recommendation is to prime the skin and use a gel-based primer, like Power Hold Primer, to grip makeup for lasting results. Hyaluronic acid in Power Grip Primer, which keeps skin exceptionally moisturized even under foundation, is one added skincare advantage that I especially appreciate.

E.L.F. Cosmetics

The beauty expert used the primer, followed by e.l.f. sHalo Glow Liquid Filter and O Face Satin Lipstick in color Coolidge like having extremely dewy skin that isn’t greasy or oily.

Tolot advised: “My biggest suggestion is to let every layer dry before applying something else on top. This will also help to achieve a soft, radiant look.” I wait at least a minute between applications of skincare, primer, and foundation to give the ingredients time to properly set.

Tolot enjoys leaning into champagnes and pinks when working with the 2 Broke Girls star. She continued: When warm tones are used in her glam pallet, her exquisite skin tone truly pops.

Jennifer has a fantastic grasp of beauty, and I appreciate her dedication to using vegan and cruelty-free products, continued Tolot.