How to Reset Your Apple ID Password: 6 Simple Ways

When it comes to managing Apple devices and services, your Apple ID serves as the hub of your identity. Although this ID appears simple, its connection with the Apple ecosystem is extensive.

On its support website, Apple refers to “iCloud accounts,” yet an iCloud account is only a subset of an Apple ID account. You may hear the terms iCloud and Apple ID used interchangeably, but neither is incorrect.

So, what happens if you forget your Apple ID password? Fortunately, there is no reason to panic. We’ll show you how to reset the Apple ID password associated with your Apple ID using a variety of techniques.

If You Have Two-Factor Authentication Enabled

With two-factor authentication (2FA), you can only access your account through trusted devices and on the web. A trusted device could be an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 9 or later, or a Mac running OS X El Capitan or later.

When you sign in to a new device for the first time, you’ll need your password and a six-digit verification code displayed on your other devices or delivered to your phone number. By inputting the code, you affirm that you trust the new device.

You won’t need that verification code again until you sign out, wipe the device, or change your password. If you have 2FA enabled, you can reset your Apple ID or iCloud password from any trusted device.

Reset Your Apple Id Password on A New Device

When you first set up a new Apple device, you’ll be prompted to check in with your Apple ID. Don’t worry if you can’t recall your password. Here’s how to reset your password throughout the setup procedure.

1. During device setup, select Forgot Apple ID or Password? whenever the choice is available

2. Complete the setup process.

3. Once setup is complete, choose an app or another option that requires you to check in with your Apple ID. You can choose Messages on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. Follow the steps outlined above on your Mac.

Resetting Your Apple Id Password without An Apple Device

If you’ve abandoned Apple products after previously used them but still need to log into your Apple ID, you have a few options. You can either borrow an Apple gadget from a friend or family member, or you can utilise one from an Apple store. You cannot, however, follow the identical instructions as above. Instead, here’s how to change your Apple ID password from a borrowed or in-store device.

1. Launch the Apple Support app. You can also get the Apple Support app from the App Store.

2. Select Passwords & Security.

3. Choose Reset Apple ID Password.

4. Click Get Started.

5. Choose a different Apple ID.

6. Enter your Apple ID and follow the onscreen instructions.

7. Once your password has been reset, ensure sure to log out. You don’t want anyone else to have access to your profile.

Reset Your Apple Id Password via The Web

If everything else fails, Apple has a website where you may reset your Apple ID password. However, Apple warns that this process may take longer than the other techniques on this list. If this is your sole choice, go to iforgot.apple.com, follow the steps, and your password will be reset.

It’s crucial to note that after you change your Apple ID password on one device, you’ll have to check in with your new password on all of your other devices. So, instead of forgetting your new password in three days and repeating the cycle, spare yourself the trouble and log back in while your new password is still fresh in your mind.

