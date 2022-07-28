Auto Clicker for Chromebook: How To Download and Use It?

One of Chromebooks’ key accessibility features is automatic click. As implied by the name, it will automatically click on any button, menu, toggle, or actionable UI element. To automatically click the button, simply drag and position your cursor over it. Users with motor limitations can benefit from the functionality. Users lose the ability to control their muscles and use their fingers to press any buttons because of the disability, which causes a body part to stop functioning.

Automatic Clicker in Chromebook (2022)

The simple method to enable this useful accessibility feature on Chromebooks has been mentioned. All Chromebooks, both old and new, enable automatic clicks because the capability has been available on Chrome OS since 2015. Simply adhere to our advice to swiftly set it up. Here’s what you can do to get started:

Related: Bestonlinerewards: Best Online Reward Credits Card July 2022!

How to Make Clicks Happen Automatically in Chrome OS

The Quick Settings panel in the bottom-right corner must first be opened in order to activate automatic clicks on a Chromebook. Next, enter Settings by clicking the cogwheel symbol.

Open the “Accessibility” settings by clicking “Advanced” in the left sidebar of the Settings page to expand the menu. In the right pane, select “Manage accessibility features” from the menu. Next, scan the “Mouse and touchpad” area at the bottom of the page. The toggle for “Automatically click when the pointer stops” should be turned on underneath. Your Chromebook will now be able to click automatically. The pointer now immediately clicks on the button or UI element when you move it over any actionable element.

How to Change the Chrome OS Auto Clicker

With Chrome OS, it’s simple to add more functionality to the automated click feature. Here’s how it functions:

A floating menu will show up in the bottom-right corner of your Chromebook once you enable the option, as shown in figure 1. You have the option of selecting Left, Right, Double, Click and Drag, or Scroll for the automated clicks in this area. Basically, all mouse functions can be mapped to automatic clicking, with the exception of continuous clicking.

You can also select the delay period before mouse clicks, movement threshold, and other options within the Accessibility Settings page.

How to Stop Chromebook’s Auto-Clicking

You can simply retrace your steps and cease utilizing the feature if you want to disable automated clicks on your Chromebook. Accessibility -> Manage accessibility features by going to “Settings -> Advanced -> Accessibility”. Deactivate the toggle for “Automatically click when the cursor pauses” after that.

Related: Parentsalarm App: Parents Alarm App Login and How To Use It?

Turn on Automatic Clicks in Chrome OS Immediately

So that’s how ChromeOS’s automated clicks are enabled. Users who experience motor impairments can greatly benefit from this accessibility feature, as I previously said. It can assist you to click buttons automatically so that you don’t have to use your muscles.

Related: Fansreal Net: Hack for 1 K to 10 K and More Instagram Likes and Followers [Free]

That’s all we have to say in this tutorial, though. We recommend using Live Captions on your Chromebook if you wish to make use of another accessibility feature. On our website, we also have a helpful guide if you want to discover more Chrome OS hints and tips. Last but not least, feel free to ask us any questions in the comments below.