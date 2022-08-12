Best Android Smartwatch: A List of The Top Android Smartwatches for 2022!

The appearance, cost, and functionality of the top Android smartwatches vary widely. Or to put it another way, there is something for everyone. You should think about the smartwatches below whether you own a phone made by Samsung, Google, OnePlus, or any of the top Android phones. All of these smartwatches for Android are among the best available right now, while some are tailored to work with particular smartphones.

What are the top Android smartwatches?

At Tom’s Guide, we’ve evaluated dozens of Android-compatible smartwatches in all configurations, sizes, and price ranges, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the current winner. It has a flexible design and comes in two versions: a more upscale “Classic” model version that starts at $349.99 and a sportier-looking variant starting at $249.99. The Galaxy Watch 4 stands out as the first smartwatch to include Wear OS 3, the latest unified version of the operating system.

However, to utilize all of its functions, you’ll need a Samsung smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which start at $279 and $449, respectively, and feature better battery life, performance, and a new sensor that analyzes your skin temperature, respectively, are replacing the Galaxy Watch 4.

Related: Google Adsense Approval Tips: How to Receive Google Adsense approval in just two days-Check Here!

The top smartwatches on the market at the moment

First, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Our top pick among the finest smartwatches for Android is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. We like how Samsung did away with the ‘Active’ label for its most recent lineup, instead promoting the Galaxy Watch 4 as the company’s flagship while keeping the more opulent features, such as the physical rotating bezel, in the ‘Classic’ model.

The Galaxy Watch 4 can record ECGs, evaluate body composition, and measure heart rate thanks to a 3-in-1 health sensor. It also incorporates enticing Wear OS features from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 while paying tribute to Tizen, making it the perfect complement to the company’s top smartphones.

Fitbit Sense, second

We believe the Fitbit Sense to be the brand’s most ambitious smartwatch to date based on our knowledge and expertise with Fitbit products. The top Android smartwatches cannot compare to its extensive health and wellness features. The Sense can assess skin temperature and electrodermal activity in addition to having an FDA-approved ECG sensor and blood oxygen readout. The Sense was a high-end health tracking device that could also make and take phone calls when connected to our Android phone.

Three. Garmin Venu 2 Plus

An excellent smartwatch for tracking exercise is the Garmin Venu 2. It’s among the top Android smartwatches in our opinion because it can serve as an attractive lifestyle accessory as well as a capable fitness partner. On-wrist calls and voice assistants are featured in the $449 Garmin Venu 2 Plus. The Venu 2 Plus is now easier to sell to people who want their wristwatch to function as an extension of their smartphone even while it still upholds Garmin’s reputation for extensive fitness tracking and precise GPS.

Related: Downloading Messages from iCloud: What Does the “downloading Messages from I Cloud” Stuck Issue Mean?

Fourth, Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3, the successor to the well-known Fitbit Versa 2, is the best wristwatch for Android users interested in sophisticated sleep tracking. On-board GPS is the Versa 3’s most notable improvement. During outdoor exercise, the Versa can track your location even if you leave your phone at home. Likewise, a larger, more curved display is welcome.

Additionally, the Versa 3 now offers Active Zone Minutes, a fantastic workout encouraging feature. Active Zone Minutes, which debuted with the Fitbit Charge 4 and has since become a standard feature of Fitbit devices, tracks the amount of time you spend working out in the fat-burning, cardio, or peak heart-rate zones.

Related: How to Change Airpod Pro Tips? How To Discover the Optimum Ear Tips for Air Pods Using the Ear Tip Fit Test?

Fifth, Garmin Forerunner 245

One of the greatest sports watches is the Garmin Forerunner 245 since it has a precise GPS, a long-lasting battery, and the capacity to track various workout styles. With the Forerunner 245 connected to your Android phone, you can send (or stop) emergency notifications with the touch of a button, giving you peace of mind wherever your next workout takes you.

Since the Garmin Forerunner 245 is compact and lightweight, it won’t cause discomfort whether worn frequently or when you’re sleeping or running.