Best Xbox Series X Games: Important Games You Should Play Right Now!

Our hand-selected must-play Xbox Series X titles are the finest at showcasing all of the benefits of owning Microsoft’s newest platform. Although there are still many Xbox Series X games that will release before the end of the year to truly shake things up, this list is already chock-full of great games that are well worth your time.

You’re sure to find something to get into with the variety of titles on this list, from Xbox exclusives to third-party treasures. Also worth noting is that several of these experiences are featured among the top Xbox Game Pass games if you have an Ultimate Game Pass membership. The finest Xbox Series X games available right now are listed below. Please continue reading to learn more.

Watch Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Although it was first available on the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X patch elevates this gorgeous experience to a whole new level of gorgeous. The Xbox Series X offers the best gaming experience, with 120 frames per second in 4K and HDR. It’s an incredible action-platformer with some Metroidvania aspects if you haven’t been on an adventure with Ori in the forest yet.

Despite being the second game in the series, you play as the titular Ori, and you aren’t really required to have played the first to enjoy this newest journey. We’d merely say that Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the better experience even if both games have received the Xbox Series X upgrade and are accessible through Game Pass.

Unpacking

Unpacking has done exactly that, which is a rare instance of true narrative innovation. Starting in a girl’s childhood bedroom and continuing through various periods of her life, you unpack the items in cardboard boxes that make up a woman’s life as you go.

There isn’t much conversation; instead, you learn about the character and what’s going on with her through the artifacts that follow you from room to room. It is stunning, straightforward, and incredibly effective. An amazing trip that can be completed in one sitting.

The Lost City

The Forgotten City, which originally existed as a mod for Skyrim, is now a full-fledged game that offers you a thorough exploration of Roman mythology along with a time-looping mystery. You discover yourself in an odd Roman civilization where everyone always lives in terror of breaching the Golden Rule.

Therefore, it’s up to you to figure out what’s going on by repeatedly entering and exiting a portal to reset the time loop. Thanks to the discussions you have and the research you undertake, you should always go into it with more knowledge and items than you started with. You should strive to unravel it because it is a great story.

The film Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, an unexpected launch exclusive for Xbox Series X, is a great place to start if you’re new to the storied franchise. It introduces a completely new character, a new turn-based combat system, and more investment in simple-to-understand (yet surprisingly intricate) RPG, mechanics. It’s a goofy game with a distinct sense of humor, which serves to turn what could have been a somber tale of crime and corruption in a fictional reproduction of Kabukich, now called Kamurocho, into something completely separate.

It’s fantastic to watch the game operate at a fluid 60 frames per second with incredibly fast load times, despite the fact that it has a variety of performance settings that you may adjust to suit your preferences. Take Yakuza: Like a Dragon seriously.

Eleven. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

This is a must-play anthology, regardless matter whether you’re a devoted longtime viewer or a newcomer. Along with Halo 3, ODST, Halo Reach, and Halo 4, Halo: The Master Chief Collection also contains the anniversary versions of Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 2.

On November 17, the whole collection will receive optimization for Xbox Series X, boosting the games to dynamic 4K and 120 frames per second in both campaign and multiplayer. This obviously absurd move will result in smoother and more responsive play than ever before. Oh, and in case five fantastic shooters weren’t enough, Xbox Game Pass also offers Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Tetris Effect: Linked

Have you been looking for a Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved-like game on the Xbox Series X? It can be discovered in Tetris Effect: Connected! Despite being among the longest-running and most popular properties in the video game business, Tetris has never looked quite like this. It’s a very relaxed version of the main piece that transports you to a world of pulsing colors, falling Tetriminos, and smooth beats.

You and a few pals can enjoy the experience together because Tetris Effect: Connected also enables competitive and cooperative play. This Xbox Game Pass release has a really modest install size, which makes it the ideal initial game to download and play while you wait for larger titles to install. What’s more, it’s available right now.