Calorie Tracker App: The Top 8 Calorie Counters App Currently Available in 2022!

Keeping track of calories and food consumption can be beneficial for some people in order to support weight loss.

According to research, those who track their caloric intake reduce their weight more quickly and are more likely to keep it off in the long run (1Trusted Source, 2Trusted Source).

These days, calorie counting is quite simple. There are numerous helpful websites and apps that assist you in keeping track of your intake and meal logs.

The Top 8 Calorie Counters on The Market Right Now Are Reviewed in This Article.

They are all available online, and registration only takes a few seconds. The iPhone, iPad, and Android, all have apps. Not least of all, the majority of them are free.

Check More: Best Android Smartwatch: A List of The Top Android Smartwatches for 2022!

How We Decided

Here are the factors we considered when choosing the top calorie counter apps:

Transparency. We chose calorie-tracking applications whose websites were open about their capabilities, frequently asked questions, and payment or subscription alternatives to prevent unpleasant surprises for you along the way.

user opinions. We concentrated on highly rated applications with recent user evaluations (within a few months).

User-friendliness. To give you the greatest experience possible, we tried our best to select the programs with the finest usability.

Price. We provided solutions that were affordable for all income levels, ranging from totally free to subscription-only apps.

Features. We have selected apps with the best features available in their free versions or with features that are valuable enough to be paid for.

Reviews. In order to determine whether each program is practical and efficient as well as whether it is missing any features you might be seeking for, we thoroughly examined consumer reviews.

Picks from Healthline for The Top Calorie Counter Applications

superior overall

MyFitnessPal

Price: $19.99 a month or $79.99 per year, including a free basic version. One of the most widely used calorie counters right now is MyFitnessPal.

It keeps tabs on your weight and determines the suggested daily calorie intake. A well-designed food journal and an exercise journal are also included. Your daily calorie intake is shown in crystal clear detail on the main page. Additionally, it displays the number of calories you’ve burned through exercise as well as your remaining suggested intake.

MyFitnessPal can probably sync with your fitness monitoring gadget to incorporate its data in the exercise log if you use one.

optimum free features

Drop It!

Price: $39.99 per year; the free version is also available. Another health tracker, called Lose It!, has a simple food diary and an exercise journal. An additional fitness gadget, such as a pedometer, can be connected.

Lose It! offers a customized calorie intake suggestion based on your weight, height, age, and goals. Your calories are then tracked on the home page.

optimally free

FatSecret

Cost: free

A free calorie counter is FatSecret. It has a journal, a weight chart, an exercise log, a nutrition database, and healthy recipes.

You can monitor packaged foods by using a barcode scanner.

The breakdown of carbs, protein, and fat throughout the day as well as for each meal is given on the main page, along with the overall number of calories consumed.

The monthly summary view offered by FatSecret displays the average daily caloric intake as well as monthly totals. You might find this feature useful for keeping track of your overall development.

best for particular diets

Cronometer

Price: $49.92 per year; the free version is also available.

You can effortlessly monitor your food, activity, and body weight with Cronometer.

It provides precise serving sizes as well as an efficient exercise database. If you are pregnant or nursing, you can choose a special profile with increased calorie requirements.

Additionally, you can inform Cronometer if you adhere to a particular eating plan, such as the paleolithic diet, a low-carb diet, or a low-fat vegetarian diet. The recommended macronutrients are altered as a result. The food diary is really straightforward and convenient. It is followed by a bar chart that displays the daily breakdown of carbs, fat, and protein along with the total number of calories ingested.

best for shedding pounds

Noom

Price: $199 per year, though costs may change based on how long the recommended weight loss plan lasts.

Noom is an app that helps you lose weight and keep it off. It is not just a calorie monitor.

The software requests particular information from you, including your age, height, weight, gender, and lifestyle, and then utilizes that data to calculate your daily calorie allotment. Your calorie budget is then put to use to assist you in creating a calorie deficit.

Check More: Top Tips for Choosing a Good Online Casino

best for creating wholesome habits

Lifesum

Price: $9.99 a month, $24.99 for three months, or $50 for a full year; the free basic version is also available.

The goal of the calorie-counting software Lifesum is to show you how to live a better lifestyle.

Lifesum offers a food and meal rating system that describes whether a food is nutrient-dense and whether your meal is balanced or unhealthy in addition to tracking your calories and macronutrients.

No food is forbidden, though, and the app employs positive language without designating any foods as “good” or “bad.”

Lifesum also monitors your water consumption, body measurements, and exercise. It then modifies your daily calorie target based on the number of calories you burn while exercising.

highest quality diet

MyNetDiary

Price: $8.99 per month or $59.99 annually; free for the basic version

MyNetDiary is an easy-to-use, thorough calorie counter that offers suggestions and criticism to spur you on in your pursuit of good health.

Food logging is quick and simple; you can complete it by hand, voice log, or barcode scanner. To assist you in measuring meal portions more precisely, the food log comes with a picture-based portion guide.

for simplicity, best

Calory

Price: $14.99 per year; the free basic version is also available.

Calory might be the ideal calorie tracker software for you if you’re seeking for the most straightforward one.

You can register either calories or foods with Calory, but it solely keeps track of your calorie intake.

On its home page, a bar chart showing the proportion of calories consumed and the number of calories left in the day is displayed. These numbers are calculated by the app when you set your goals. But you can also manually alter your calorie goal. With weekly, monthly, and yearly charts of your overall calorie intake and weight fluctuations, the history tab displays a breakdown of the items and calories consumed per meal.

Check More: Tractor Games: Top Games with Tractors for Pc and Mobile!

How to select

When selecting a calorie counter app, keep the following elements in mind:

Preferences. Each calorie-counting app is unique. Others connect you with their own user community, while others are more clear and personal. Make careful to pick the app that best satisfies your unique demands.

Price Features Best for MyFitnessPal $79.99/ year • largest food database in a diet tracker

• extensive recipe and exercise databases

• syncs with fitness devices overall Lose It! $39.99/ year • expert-verified food, restaurant, grocery store, and brand-name foods database

• includes an active community feature

• syncs with health apps free features FatSecret $0 • food database includes supermarket and restaurant foods

• provides access to community challenges and forums

• includes healthy recipes and exercise log fully free Cronometer $49.92/ year • tracks both macro- and micronutrients

• includes a fasting timer for people following intermittent fasting

• user-friendly interface specific diets Noom $199/year • provides a weight loss plan based on a psychology-based evaluation

• no food or food type is off-limits

• focuses on cresting lifestyle changes weight loss Lifesum $50/year • includes educational content

• provides food and meal ratings to encourage healthier choices

• offers vegan, keto, paleo, and intermittent fasting meal plans, among others building healthy habits MyNetDiary $59.99/ year • provides numerous diet and nutrients analyses and insights for free

• has a food grading system to improve diet quality

• includes numerous recipes and tracking reminders diet quality Calory $14.99/ year • database is linked to the USDA food database

• tracks only calorie intake unless you upgrade to premium

• includes tracking reminders simplicity

unique diets. When you adhere to a certain dietary pattern, such as keto, vegan, vegetarian, paleo, or low carb, there are some apps that are specifically made to assist you in reaching your nutritional goals.

subscription billing. If you choose to upgrade to a premium version of the program, consider the billing procedure. Although the majority of apps disclose their monthly costs, some may bill you annually.

Compatibility. Some applications seamlessly incorporate data from other applications or devices, which might aid you further in achieving your objectives.