Dark Mode Facebook: How To Activate the Facebook Dark Mode on An Android Device?

Facebook is among the most widely used social media platforms. On a single platform, it links billions of users. You may connect with people from all around the world by joining Facebook and communicating with them there. To keep your pals informed about your life, you can share your images, videos, and status updates. You can view your preferred videos or follow your favorite pages or celebrities. A setting called “dark mode” alters the background of an app’s UI, such as Facebook. See here for a step-by-step tutorial on how to enable Facebook Dark Mode on Android.

Here’s how to enable Facebook Dark Mode on an Android device:

First, open the Facebook app and sign in.

Step 2: Next, tap the “hamburger” icon, which resembles three horizontal lines, in the top menu bar.

Step 3: Go down a few steps and select Settings & Privacy.

Step 4: Select “Dark Mode” from the menu.

The final step is to tap the “On” button.

Check More: Google Duo: Can Google Duo Be Used for Group Video Calls?

On Android, how to activate the dark theme

Open the Settings app on your device in step 1.

Check More: Spotify Login: Using Google Accounts to Sign up For Spotify!

Step 2: Next, select Accessibility.

Step 3: Next, activate the Dark theme under Display.

You can change the color theme of certain apps by using the dark mode option. Instagram, Slack, Twitter, and Google Chrome are just a few of the well-known apps that provide dark mode. On Android, the theme can also be changed.