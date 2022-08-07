Downloading Messages from iCloud: What Does the “downloading Messages from I Cloud” Stuck Issue Mean?

For mobile devices, iOS is the most dependable operating system. However, consumers encounter several problems that affect everyone. When recovering texts from iCloud to your Messages app after updating your iPhone to the most recent version of iOS, you can run into a typical issue.

What Does the “Downloading Messages from iCloud” Stuck Issue Mean?

Apple offers iCloud, a cloud-based storage option. To back up device data, all Apple devices are linked to iCloud. To ensure that all of the data is the same on both sides, the backing-up operation is coordinated. You can restore from iCloud any data that is lost or destroyed on your device. In fact, even if your smartphone is stolen, you may still access the data on it through your iCloud account.

Following the completion of the iOS upgrading, the device downloads all the data from iCloud to the device. However, you might find that while syncing your messages from iCloud to the Messages app, the screen may say “downloading messages from iCloud” yet remain frozen, with no actual messages being updated or synced.

Listed here are all of the fixes for the “Downloading Messages from iCloud” problem. We recommend testing them out one at a time because we are confident you will find one that works for you.

Fixes for Downloading iCloud Messages

Solution 1: Restart your device forcibly

You must hit the correct button combinations, depending on your iPhone model, to force restart your device. Your non-responsive device is restarted and shut down by force, making it responsive once more. The problem should be resolved by a force restart if an internal problem was the reason.

If you have an iPhone 7, you can restart it manually by pushing the Power and Volume Down buttons simultaneously until the Apple logo appears on the screen. Press the Volume Up button, then quickly let go of it, if you have an iPhone 8 or later model. Do the same with the Volume Down button. Once you see the Apple logo, press and hold the Side button.

Second-best solution: restart iCloud Messages

You must first stop the iCloud message service before re-enabling it if you have forcibly restarted your device and the problem has not been resolved. Enter the Settings app. Head over to iCloud > Messages. To disable it, toggle it off. You might receive a notice stating that the messages are still being downloaded and synced via iCloud.

If you receive a notice like that, select Disable and Download Messages. Start your iPhone again. After that, turn it on under Settings> iCloud> Messages.

Check Your Wi-Fi Network Settings as a Third Option

Naturally, downloading will pause if there is a problem with the internet connection, and the screen may indicate that it is downloading, but nothing will be downloaded or synchronized because there is no online connection. To re-establish your internet connection, we advise you to check your internet network settings and reset them.

Enter the Settings app. Go to the General menu, select Reset, and then select Reset Network Settings. You must tap the Reset Network Settings option once again in the confirmation pop-up that appears. Your passcode might need to be entered in order to confirm your choice.

Solution #4: Force the Messages App to restart

You must restart the Messages app with the same force as you would your device. You must double-tap on the Home button to locate the Messages app if you are using an iPhone 8 or an earlier model. Force-quit an app by swiping up its card. Then launch the Message app once more.

iCloud maintenance is a possible fifth solution.

Nothing will sync when Apple temporarily puts the iCloud in maintenance mode. By viewing the Apple System Status page, you may determine whether iCloud is in maintenance mode. You should wait a while if you discover that maintenance is being done. After maintenance is finished, you must force restart your device to determine whether the problem has been resolved.

In addition to these fixes, you should unplug your smartphone while it is charging because charging your iPhone can prevent some actions from occurring. Use a third-party troubleshooting app to resolve the problem if nothing else works for you.

Utilize Joyoshare UltFix to fix

Over 150 difficulties that iPhone users frequently encounter can be resolved using the troubleshooting and recovery program Joyoshare UltFix. Joyoshare UltFix can resolve all of these problems, from battery draining quickly to the screen of death. These procedures will help you resolve the Download Messages from the iCloud issue.

Launch Joyoshare UltFix on your PC after downloading and installing it.

Connect your iPhone to your computer in step 2 and select Start.

Step 3: Select Standard Mode and adhere to the directions displayed on the screen. A firmware download request will be made for you. The software will recognize and recommend the optimal firmware version to install. Press the Download button.

The message repair is finally finished in step four. On the Done button, click. Check to see if the magic still works by unplugging your iPhone from your PC.

Conclusion

You should not panic if you encounter the Download Messages from iCloud difficulty because it is pretty common. Your communications are secure in iCloud, and you may resume downloading them whenever you like. Try all the available options before using Joyoshare UltFix to quickly resolve the problem if none of them work. Swipe up to see all the open apps if you are using an iPhone X or later. You may find a red “-” icon in the Messages app by going there and pressing and holding it. To force close the app and then reopen it, tap on it.