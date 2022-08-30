Force Quit Mac: How To Force an App to Close on A Mac?

Mac users will agree that there aren’t many things more annoying than the wait cursor, commonly known as the spinning rainbow wheel, which shows that your computer is having trouble handling the tasks at hand.

You could hold off on replying to an application until your screen unfreezes if it isn’t responding properly. But occasionally, you can’t predict how long that will take. When the spinning wheel appears, forcing the frozen application to close is the simplest course of action.

A feature called force quit effectively terminates the unresponsive application. However, it’s crucial to be aware that if your work isn’t saved, you risk losing it if you use the force quit tool to end a frozen application like Microsoft Word or any web browser.

Force an app to quit

Select Quit from the app’s menu in the menu bar to end a Mac application normally. Press Command-Q instead. Use these procedures to force the app to shut down if it won’t.

Choose one of the following:

Option, Command, and Esc together on your keyboard (Escape).

This is comparable to the PC keyboard shortcut Control-Alt-Delete.

Check More: How to Add a Link to Instagram Story? Check Here for Complete Directions!

You can also select Force Quit from the Apple menu in the bottom-right corner of your screen.

An option to Force Quit appears. After choosing the app you wish to terminate, click Force Quit.

If the Finder becomes unresponsive, you can even force it to shut down: In the Force Quit window, select Finder, then click Relaunch.

If you can’t force the app to quit

Start your Mac again: Choose Restart from the Apple menu.

If your Mac isn’t responding and you can’t restart, force it to shut down:

Check More: How to Root Android: Legalities and Warranties: Is Rooting Permitted?

Your Mac will switch off when you press and hold the power button for up to 10 seconds.

There is a power button on each Mac. Hold down the Touch ID button while using a laptop with Touch ID.

Reboot your Mac one more.