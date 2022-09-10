How to Send and Receive a Fax Online

Telefaxes are so 1980s. Who sends faxes today? Well, many people do. office buildings. Little businesses. large corporations. Why, too? Let’s imagine that you would like a copy of your most recent lab results sent to you by your doctor. A paper authorising a certain transaction may also be requested from you by your financial analyst. Both email and snail mail can be too slow and insecure. The only remaining method is the fax, which is old but still effective.

You counter that I don’t have a fax machine. Exactly how can I send or receive a fax? For your benefit, a variety of web-based services are available that make sending and receiving faxes simple.

Sending a Fax

Many online fax services allow you to send a fax for free to any number of your choosing as long as you only send a few pages or accept an advertisement or logo on the cover page. You’ll typically have to fork over cash if you need to transmit additional pages or don’t want an advertisement to clog up your fax. Although many provide a 30- or 60-day trial, this might either be a per-fax fee or a monthly subscription.

If the document you wish to fax is a hard copy, you’ll need to scan it first. You can accomplish this with a scanner, multifunction printer, or even a scanning app. The scanned document can be saved as a PDF or TIFF, but if you want an electronic copy that can be shared with others quickly, the former is preferable.

Fax Zero

It’s easy to utilise FaxZero. Enter your name, contact information, the recipient’s name, and their fax number on the website(Opens in a new window). Include the document you want to fax; PDF and Microsoft Word files are also supported by FaxZero. If necessary, include a cover sheet, then send your fax by typing the given confirmation code.

Following that, a confirmation email from FaxZero will include a URL to the fax. Your recipient will receive the fax, and you will get an email to let you know it was delivered. If you only send three pages at a time, send a maximum of five faxes each day, and don’t mind the FaxZero advertisement on the cover page, FaxZero is free. You can submit up to 25 pages at once without a cover page ad for $2.09 each.

The company claims that all user data transferred to FaxZero is encrypted before being transmitted to its server using the HTTPS protocol (Opens in a new window). Additionally, SSL or TLS is used to secure all outgoing communication from the FaxZero server.

Fax.Plus

Because of its accessibility and convenience, Fax.Plus(Opens in a new window) merits consideration. Google Docs, the Fax. Plus website, the iOS(Opens in a new window) or Android(Opens in a new window) app, as well as email services like Gmail and Outlook, can all be used to send faxes. After the first 10 faxes, it costs 20 cents per page or you must sign up for a premium subscription.

Standard package: 100 pages a month for $5.99 per month or $59.88 annually.

300 pages per month for $11.99 per month or $119.88 annually under the premium plan.

Business strategy: 800 pages a month for $19.99, or $179.88 annually.

Enterprise plan: $3000 monthly pages for $59.99/month or $599.88/year.

You also obtain a phone line via which you can receive faxes with every paid plan.

Obtain a Fax Online

There are several websites that will give you a virtual phone number so you may receive faxes if you need to. Your email usually contains a PDF or TIF image of the faxed document. Some services utilise a proprietary format and offer free software to view the document.

Fax Better

With the FaxBetter(Opens in a new window) free version, you get your own unique fax number and are permitted to receive up to 50 pages of faxes each month. However, there are a few caveats. Installing a browser extension that places adverts onto specific web pages while you surf is required to access the service for free. The FaxBetter website is where you must also read received faxes.

With the FaxBetter premium subscription, you can send and receive faxes, receive up to 500 faxes per month, see them in your email programme, and search for content inside your faxes. The price ranges from $9.95 per month with automatic renewal to $95.40 for a year ($7.95 per month) or $142.80 for two years ($5.95 per month). Editors’ note: J2 Global, the parent company of Ziff Davis, the publisher of PCMag, owns eFax.