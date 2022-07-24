Gb Whatsapp 6.50 Download: With New Updated Features, Download Gb Whats App 6.50 Mod Apk for Android!

The best WhatsApp MOD may be found here. For Android, download the most recent GBWhatsApp 6.50 MOD APK to modify your WhatsApp account. As a MOD for WhatsApp, GB WhatsApp is a highly well-liked application. It provides complete customization for WhatsApp. Numerous new features are included in this edition. All of the features will be listed in the post below. Download the most recent version of GB WhatsApp 6.65 for Android with new features.

Features of GBWhatsApp 6.50 MOD include an updated 2.18.9 base.

UNIQUE AUTO REPLY FEATURE, EVEN IF YOU’RE OFFLINE

updates for message ticks and bug fixes

Added new launcher icons, enabled search participants, and group administrators, and notified bar icons

Customization: GB Whatsapp makes a ton of changes to WhatsApp. Customization options include name color, text message style, etc.

There will no longer be account bans: You heard that right. Currently, WhatsApp won’t block your account. This Anti-ban MOD’s key feature is this.

Privacy Tricks: You can see other people’s last seen as well as hide your own blue ticks and last seen information.

This GB WhatsApp MOD has a lock built-in, so there’s no need for app locks.

High-quality pictures are available for sending. Images on WhatsApp are compressed, as you may know. However, this MOD makes no picture compromises.

Totally free: There is nothing to buy in this MOD; everything is free.

Use two accounts concurrently.

Addition of Selfie Flashes

Up to 90 people can be sent images at once.

illustration of a movable application icon

Support Calls: With this version, calls are supported and worry-free.

Steps for Installing GBWhatsApp 6.50

Copy the downloaded GBWhatsApp 6.50 MOD.APK file to your internal storage or external SD card.

Enable unknown sources in the security settings if this is your first time installing an APK.

Install and launch GBWhatsApp 6.50 MOD.APK.

Appreciate the customization.

The Best Ways To Use GB WhatsApp:

There are many functions in the GB WhatsApp 6.50 that you can employ in accordance with your needs. GB WhatsApp usage short guidelines and suggestions are provided below.

1.) Completely Restore Your Old Original WhatsApp Data You can fully restore your WhatsApp data with GBWhats App. The option to copy WhatsApp data will be available on the starting screen after installation. If you choose that, GB WhatsApp will copy all of your original Whats App data.

2.) Use of the Revoke Messages Capability: This Revoke Messages feature is especially handy now that Whats App has rolled out the Delete For Everyone message deletion feature. It can be referred to as a GB WhatsApp-only feature. The WhatsApp home screen is where you use this feature. Enable Anti Revocation by selecting it from the drop-down menu in the top right corner. You can view the video below for reference.

3.) Hide Online Status, Blue Ticks, Second Ticks, and Hide Last Seen: These are additional GBWhats App-only capabilities. To prevent someone else from seeing that you are online, you can entirely conceal your online presence. With the introduction of blue tick and second tick features, you can no longer use them when speaking to someone. You can additionally conceal your last seen.