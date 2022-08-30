How to Add a Link to Instagram Story? Check Here for Complete Directions!

All accounts can now upload links to Instagram Stories following a significant new update, regardless of follower amount!

Before, only accounts with more than 10,000 followers were eligible for this feature.

See below for instructions on utilizing the new link sticker to add links to Instagram Stories.

With the New Link Sticker on Instagram Stories, You Can Post Links Without Having 10,000 Followers!

No matter how many followers you have, if you have an Instagram Business or Creator account, you can now publish links to any website directly from your Instagram Stories.

Using Instagram’s new clickable link sticker, you can include URLs in your stories.

The new link sticker is much easier to see and may be placed anywhere on a story. More transparency is provided by showing viewers the domain, which is the first portion of the destination link.

This is how you may add a link sticker to stories:

The link sticker may be found in the Instagram Stories sticker tray.

NOTE: Wait till you can access link stickers if you don’t have them yet. It might take a few days before they appear in the lineup as Instagram recently made this announcement.

Secondly, paste your link into the link field.

By tapping on the sticker, you may change the wording and color.

This is really simple!

How Link Stickers Can Increase Your Instagram Stories Traffic

It’s crucial to have a clear call to action if you want to use stories to increase traffic.

This could be a verbal announcement, some words displayed on the screen, an animated GIF, or all of the above.

In her Instagram story, Simone Charles links to her clothing using a link sticker.

Inspiring your followers to click on your links can significantly increase your clicks (and purchases!) as viewers may take some time to get acclimated to the new link stickers.

