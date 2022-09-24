On practically every device, including iPhone and iPad, Android, Mac and Windows, and even online, this article offers comprehensive instructions on how to cancel your Apple Music subscription.

How to Terminate Apple Music on An I Pad and I Phone

It’s simple to cancel Apple Music on your iPhone r iPad, but you don’t actually do it there (if you’ve ever cancelled subscriptions on the iPhone, you’ll be accustomed to this). The screenshots were taken from an iPhone, but the procedures are the same for both devices. To stop using Apple Music:

Select Settings.

(Press [your name])

Click on Subscriptions.

Select Apple Music.

Then select Cancel Subscription.

Read More- Joint Screen Tv: Why Did T vs Build on 3-D Technology Fail? Real or Fake!

How to Terminate Apple Music on Windows and Mac

A desktop or laptop computer can be used to cancel your Apple Music subscription as well. Use these procedures to cancel whether you use a Mac or Windows:

Click Account in Music (on a Mac) or iTunes (on a Windows computer).

Please select Account Settings.

Enter your Apple ID username and password if asked.

In the Settings area, down near the bottom, click Manage next to Subscriptions.

Read More- How to Remove an SD Card from a MacBook

How to Terminate Apple Music Online

Would you rather manage your recurring subscriptions online than through an app? Here’s how to revoke your online Apple Music subscription:

Go to the Apple Music website in your favourite web browser.

Press Sign In.

Use your Apple ID username and password to sign in (or authenticate with Touch ID or Face ID on a Mac or device).

To manage a subscription, scroll down and click it.

Simply select Cancel Subscription.

Read More- How to Find a Windows 11 Product Key

How to Stop Apple Music on an Android Device