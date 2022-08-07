How to Change Airpod Pro Tips? How To Discover the Optimum Ear Tips for Air Pods Using the Ear Tip Fit Test?

There have long been earbuds with rubber tips. However, they typically all only come in one size, so you’re stuck if it doesn’t suit your ears. With the AirPods Pro, Apple created a fix. Three different sizes of rubber ear tips are included with each pair of AirPods Pro. This implies that you can change them to better suit the shape of your particular ears. Even a free test to determine your ideal size is available.

Change the ear tips on your AirPod Pro.

The tips on your AirPods shouldn’t require much effort to remove. If you’re going to clean the earbuds’ tips or the earbuds themselves, you should always take them out.

Pinch hard on each side of the rubber insert with your fingers to remove the ear tips from your AirPods Pro.

Pinch the tip of the AirPod and pull it straight away until it clicks off. They won’t be broken, but it will require some force. Invert the tip (as seen below) before you start if you’re worried about shredding the rubber. From the box, select a fresh set of Small, Medium, or Large ear tips.

When you initially open the box, the tips that are included with your AirPod Pro earphones are Medium size. If they frequently fall out of your ears, consider sizing down; if they pain or irritate your ears, consider sizing up.

It should be clear from a simple side-by-side comparison which tips are Large and which are Small, but if you ever confuse them, the related letter is printed on the inside of each tip, close to the base.

To secure the new set of tips, align the oval on the tip’s edge with the oval on the speaker of the AirPods, and then gently press the tip in until it clicks into place.

How to discover the optimum ear tips for AirPods using the ear tip fit test

Choosing the best ear tips for you can be challenging. You can use the Ear Tip Fit Test if the feel isn’t sufficient to help you decide. iOS 13.2 or later must be installed on your iPhone in order to conduct the test.

