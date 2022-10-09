How to change Netflix region: Watch any country version anywhere

Netflix is a well-known streaming service with a wide variety of high-quality films and television series available to its subscribers. This streaming service, unfortunately, limits access to some content based on your physical location. If you’re a Netflix subscriber in the UK, you won’t have access to the same selection of shows and movies as those in the US, Japan, or South Korea.

But there’s a catch: using a virtual private network (VPN) is the simplest way to switch Netflix regions. If you want Netflix to think you’re somewhere else, this service will give you an IP address from a different country. So, you don’t even have to leave your house to watch Netflix content that was previously unavailable in your zone.

To watch HD movies without interruptions, a VPN can also improve the streaming quality. We have therefore evaluated a wide range of VPN providers in terms of their throughput, their capacity to bypass regional restrictions on content, and their range of extra features.

This post will show you how to change your Netflix location and will recommend the best VPN services available right now for doing so.

Just how Can I Switch the Netflix Nation or Region?

To switch your Netflix account to a different nation or region, follow these steps: If you don’t already have one, sign up for Netflix right away.

Get one of the VPNs we recommend below, install it, and launch it. For the past six years in a row, our tests have found NordVPN to be the most dependable Virtual Private Network (VPN) for accessing various Netflix regions.

The next step is to establish a connection with a VPN server located in the desired location.

It was just next to the Netflix homepage. When you choose a server’s location, you should be taken directly to that country’s website.

In case you haven’t done so already, go ahead and launch Netflix and start watching your chosen program.

Tutorial on Netflix Region Changing

You’ll need to start by making sure your Netflix account is current. The next step is to sign up for a dependable and efficient virtual private network provider that can alter your Netflix location. Because of its high connection speeds, superb streaming performance, and user-friendly apps for a wide variety of devices, we advise NordVPN above all others. If you want to sign up for NordVPN, you should go there now (opens in new tab).

FlixWatch(opens in new tab) is useful for finding out which countries are streaming a show that isn’t accessible in your country. You can skip this stage if you’re on vacation and simply move back in with your regular routine at home.

The next step is to launch your VPN connection. Simply connect to a server located in the nation of your choosing. If you use NordVPN, you shouldn’t have any trouble connecting to one of their more than 5,000 servers spread throughout 59 countries.

All you have to do is log into Netflix after connecting to your preferred server. Assuming all goes smoothly, you’ll have access to the material in the expanded territory.

If you’re still having trouble, Netflix suggests trying to reconnect to the server, emptying your cache, or switching to a private browsing session. If none of those solutions work, you can always try chatting with your VPN’s support team to find out which servers will provide you the most stable connection.

Is There a Reason Why Netflix’s Selection Varies Across Countries?

It has to do with how shows and movies are licenced, which is the solution to your question. There will be licensing agreements in place between networks for certain programmes in specific regions. It’s unlikely that Netflix would provide a programme if it already exists on another streaming service in the nation.

You may access the show, though, by changing your virtual location to one of the countries where Netflix has the rights to air it. In the United States, Hulu is the only place to watch the sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. On the other hand, the identical programme may be viewed on Netflix in the United Kingdom. To view It’s Always Sunny without having to subscribe to both Netflix and Hulu, all you need is a virtual private network (VPN) that allows access to the United Kingdom.

To What Extent May a Virtual Private Network (VPN) Be Used to Alter One’s Netflix Location?

Your Internet Service Provider assigns you an IP address whenever you access the Internet, and Netflix uses this information to determine your physical location. You can be sure that these servers are located in the same country as your Internet connection.

A virtual private network, on the other hand, redirects your data through its own servers, and because a reliable VPN will have no shortage of these, you can select any server location in the world as your data’s origin.

Since the VPN server is providing your IP address rather than your ISP, your online identity will be tied to the location of the VPN server.

Netflix will recognise your IP address and assume you’re in the country you specified, granting you access to all of the service’s content.