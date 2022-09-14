how to clear cookies on iphone

Most individuals are at least somewhat aware of the need to periodically erase cookies from a browser. This is done for a multitude of reasons, including freeing up space, and it’s not just for laptops and desktop computers. Should you also delete cookies from your iPhone? “Maybe” is the response. Although it’s not necessary, periodically deleting the cookies on your iPhone will free up some storage space and could perhaps resolve some browsing-related difficulties.

Cookies are little files that keep track of your online activity. Although it may sound spooky, this is the reason you see so many advertisements for items you recently searched for or bought. For instance, if you recently purchased a record player online, you’ll probably start to see adverts for items linked to vinyl players, such as records or cleaning supplies for those records. In other words, cookies enhance your online experience, however you definitely don’t want them to accumulate for too long.

How to Delete Cookies from Safari on An I Phone

It’s a quick and simple process to clear the cookies from your iPhone. The procedure only only a few touches on your device and doesn’t require the installation of any additional apps. The specific procedures to clear cookies will vary depending on the browser you’re using. If you own an iPhone, there’s a strong chance you frequently use Apple’s own Safari mobile browser, which can be simply cleansed of cookies (via Apple).

On your iPhone, navigate to Settings, scroll through the list of apps to find Safari, then press it to see the browser’s settings.

Tap Advanced at the bottom of Safari’s settings page.

Tap Website Data. Here is where you will choose the cookies you want to delete.

Simply tap Remove All Website Data to erase all data. However, if you simply want to delete specific cookies, click

the edit button in the top right corner of the screen and then click the red circle next to the files you wish to delete.

How to delete cookies from Chrome on an iPhone

All web browsers, with the exception of a few privacy-focused ones, store cookies and other information as you visit different websites, and they all include mechanisms for removing that information. Although Chrome is still one of the most widely used alternatives to Safari, which comes pre-installed on iPhones and is a relatively good browser, many people also use Safari. Although slightly different than Safari’s, Chrome’s procedure for clearing cookies is still very straightforward (via Google).

Your I Phone Should Be Open in Google Chrome

In the bottom right corner of the screen, press the Menu button (the one with the three dots).

Click on History.

Click the Clear Browsing Data button.

Click Cookies, Site Data.

Finally, select Clear Browsing Data. By selecting Clear Browsing Data once more, you must confirm your choice.

Similar techniques are used by other third-party web browsers on the iPhone to delete cookies; in these cases,

you must do so from within the browser app rather than through the iOS menus.

Why You Should Delete Cookies from Your I Phone

Cookies contribute to the creation of personalized adverts and suggestions that make your life easier, which enhances the online user experience. However, there are a few reasons iPhone users would desire to delete their cookies. First, having an excessive number of cookies on your iPhone may result in browsing performance concerns. Have you noticed that opening a web page on your iPhone takes longer than usual? So maybe cookies are the cause of this issue, and wiping them away would be the answer.

To protect your privacy, you might also want to delete your cookies. Yes, having cookies saved on your device makes online shopping simpler. However, it also means that such businesses and websites have access to your personal data. Many individuals either don’t like this or at least think it’s important to periodically reset things. Naturally, you can completely disable cookies in your browsers.