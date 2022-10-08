Connect your AirPods and AirPods Pro to your iPhone

Even though the AirPods’ automated pairing feature is generally reliable and makes connecting them to other Apple devices a breeze, it isn’t failsafe.

When things have been going nicely up until this point, and you have no idea what caused the shift, the frustration level might rise quickly. It’s understandable to contemplate exchanging your AirPods for a different brand if they won’t pair with your other Apple devices. Poor us!

Luckily, we are familiar with the most effective methods for pairing AirPods with an iOS device. Before you go out and spend a tonne of money, read on to learn about the tried and true solutions that will help you solve the issue.

To What End Are Your Air Pods Failing to Pair?

Connectivity problems with your AirPods can be caused by a number of different factors, including low battery, firmware issues, connection bugs, and even physical concerns.

Internal earwax might accumulate in the earbuds and cause a disruption in the signal. Sometimes the Bluetooth searching process can become messed up due to a fault or problem in the firmware of your AirPods, or the Bluetooth itself can fail and not recognise your AirPods. This is a problem on both mobile devices and desktop computers.

It can be challenging to pinpoint the exact issue with your AirPods; therefore, it is recommended that you do a series of preliminary inspections before diving headfirst into the technical details.

When Your Air Pods Won’t Pair: First Aid Measures

Preliminary tests and general troubleshooting are useful places to begin if you’re feeling overwhelmed and unsure of where to begin.

It’s time for you to upgrade the software on your AirPods.

AirPods perform best when they share the same operating system as your device, which is why it’s important to keep the firmware updated.

Furthermore, all known issues will be addressed in the most recent firmware update from Apple. That includes anything it is that could be disrupting your network!

Air Pods and Computer Connection Instructions (windows)

Connecting AirPods to a Windows PC, for example, may need a bit more work because of the complications that arise when leaving Apple’s computing ecosystem. Because it appears as a Bluetooth device, though, setting it up should be painless. How to connect AirPods to a computer:

Check that Bluetooth is turned on by opening the Bluetooth menu in the Start bar’s tray.

Turn the charging case upside down and remove both AirPods from it.

To activate the case’s setup mode, press and hold the button there until a white light begins to flash.

Find the AirPods on the list of connected Bluetooth devices and click on them.

Remember that AirPods provide you with somewhat less options on a desktop computer. These earbuds only work with devices that use the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs, and they don’t have Siri access or an automatic device switching feature.

In What Ways Might Air Pods Be Linked to A Chromebook?