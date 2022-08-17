How to Delete Apps? See This Page for A Step-By-Step Explanation of How to Delete Any Application!

You can remove installed apps from your phone. If you uninstall a paid-for app, you can later reinstall it without having to pay again. Additionally, you can turn off the phone’s default system applications.

Delete the installed applications

Start the Google Play Store application. Play on Google

The Profile symbol is located in the top right corner.

Select Manage, followed by Manage applications & devices.

If you want to delete an app, tap its name.

Press Uninstall.

An app can be added back to your phone after being deleted or disabled. You don’t need to buy the same app again if you already purchased it. Learn how to install and enable apps once more.

Turn off any built-in apps on your phone.

Some pre-installed system apps on your Android phone cannot be deleted. On some phones, though, you can disable them so that they do not appear in the list of installed apps. Contact the maker of your device to find out how to disable apps.

Uninstall from the Start menu

Choose Start, then look for the application or program in the displayed list.

To uninstall an app, hold down the button (or right-click it).

Install removal using the Settings page

After choosing Start, go to Settings > Apps > Apps & features.

Then click Uninstall after selecting the application you wish to uninstall.

From the Control Panel, remove (for programs)

Type Control Panel into the taskbar’s search box to find it, then click on the result.

Programs > Programs & Features should be selected.

Select Uninstall or Uninstall/Change by holding down the Control key while clicking on the program you wish to uninstall. then stick to the instructions displayed on the screen.

Additional assistance is required.

If you’re having trouble finding an app or application, follow the advice in The program is not listed in add/remove programs after installation when viewing all of your apps in Windows 10.

Try the Program Install and Uninstall Troubleshooter if you have a problem while uninstalling.

See Stay protected with Windows Security to learn how to conduct a scan if you’re attempting to remove malware. Check the virus protection options in any antivirus software you may be using.

Application removal in the app drawer

This is most likely the quickest and simplest method for deleting apps from your tablet or smartphone, however, it is incompatible with older Android-powered devices. Continually use one of the two approaches mentioned above if the approach stated below doesn’t work for you.

Here’s how it functions. To uninstall an app, simply tap and hold it while dragging it to the Uninstall section that appears on the screen after opening the app drawer where all of your apps are stored. When the window requesting that you uninstall the app appears, click OK to complete the process.

Instructions in detail:

On the home screen or in the app drawer, tap and hold an app.

When the Uninstall section displays on the screen, drag it there.

As soon as the pop-up window displays press OK.

How to delete apps from Amazon’s Fire devices

While not all Android devices will support the three options above, most should. There are always a few instances that call for a different strategy. Amazon’s Fire devices, which use a highly customized version of Android, are among them.

While it differs from deleting apps from other Android devices, doing it on a Fire device is still rather simple. Select the Home tab. To remove an app, tap and hold on to it. Upon release, it will be chosen. Now, tapping on other apps will also choose them. In the top-right corner, select the Uninstall option that appears. Hit OK.

Instructions in detail:

Select the Home tab.

To uninstall an app, tap and hold on to it.

The app will be chosen once it’s available. Now you can tap on the other programs you want to uninstall.

In the top-right corner, select Uninstall.

By tapping OK, you confirm the action.