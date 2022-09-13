How to Download You Tube Videos on Any Device

It might be a good idea to download some YouTube videos for offline amusement if your flight will be long or you’ll be traveling to a location with an internet connection. You can get your media fixed wherever, thankfully, because it’s really simple to do. A third-party tool or the YouTube app are the two options for downloading videos. Third-party solutions are free, but they come at a cost in terms of ease and dependability. Downloading using the YouTube app requires a YouTube premium subscription.

A Word About Content with A Copyright

The Terms & Conditions of YouTube allow for downloading videos through the official YouTube app even though you cannot access the files and the videos cannot be viewed outside of the app. The Terms of Service (ToS) and copyright laws of YouTube must be understood, nevertheless, if you download a YouTube video using a third-party program.

The first is that you will be breaking YouTube’s terms of service; if this is discovered, YouTube has the right to suspend or delete your account. The second thing to do is to make sure you are not breaking any copyright regulations. There are several videos available for free download:

public domain videos without copy rights.

The Creative Commons (CC) license applies to video content.

For videos that comply with this license, YouTube offers a search filter.

Friend and family videos that you have permission to use.

How to save a YouTube video on a tablet or phone running Android

Google Ad-Supported

If you don’t reside in one of these nations, a YouTube Premium subscription is needed to download a video from the site. This monthly fee covers a variety of perks, including a YouTube Music subscription, and is $11.99 for individuals or $17.99 for up to 5 people living in the same household.

The approach is the same regardless of whether you require a Premium subscription. Although this is the simplest method for downloading a YouTube video, you can’t access your video outside of the app; a third-party tool is required for this.

Tube Mate

Several services exist that let you download YouTube videos, including TubeMate. Although not all of these services are reliable and can put you at danger of downloading malware, if you decide not to utilise TubeMate, be aware of this fact.

Through APKMirror, obtain the TubeMate app.

Install the YouTube app.

the video you want to download should be opened.

Simply below the video, tap the Share icon.

Photographs

Using a Chromebook to Download YouTube Videos

Sadly, a Chromebook cannot download YouTube videos using any trustworthy third-party software. There are indeed websites that offer a download tool, however, Google frequently takes these sites down through legal means. Using TubeMate and then transferring the downloaded file to your Chromebook is the safest way to get the video through a third party.

Streaming on YouTube

Chromebook requires a Premium subscription to download YouTube videos, much like Android does. The methods to download a video using Chrome are almost the same as those used in the official YouTube app, which we’ve used for this explanation.

Go to the YouTube app on your Chromebook and open it.

To download a particular video, click it.

After the video, click the Download option.

A download quality can be chosen. You will be asked to sign up for YouTube Premium here once more if you do not already have one.

Tips for Downloading YouTube Videos on Windows 10 or Windows 11

The same instructions apply to both Windows 10 and Windows 11 for downloading YouTube videos. Many applications enable you to download videos, but 5KPlayer strikes the perfect balance between user friendliness, download speed, and video quality. This information is not necessary to download YouTube videos, so don’t be startled if it asks for your name and email.

Get 5KPlayer for Windows and install it.

Choose the YouTube icon in red.

Copy the URL from the open YouTube video that you want to download.

How to Use Mac Os to Download a YouTube Video

The same as Windows, macOS need a 5KPlayer to download YouTube videos. Remember not to input your name or email address because these are not required for downloading YouTube videos when installing it because it is similar to installing Windows.

Get 5KPlayer for Mac and set it up.

Activate the YouTube button in red.

Copy the URL from the open YouTube video that you want to download.

Paste the URL into the available box after launching 5KPlayer.

Then click Paste URL & Analyze.

Change the download options by clicking the cog symbol next to the video preview.

How to Save a YouTube Video to I Os or I Pad Os

These instructions will lead you through the process of downloading a YouTube video on an iOS device, which is a very complicated one. You can choose to transfer the downloaded video to your Photos app after downloading it. The video will be easier to view later if you do this, even if it is not necessary.

How to Save a YouTube Video with Documents by Readdle