How to Find a Windows 11 Product Key

There are three alternative ways to locate your Windows 11 product key, and they are all outlined in this post. The product key for Windows 10 can be located in a similar manner.

Obtaining a Product Key for Windows 11

The Command Prompt is the most convenient place to locate your Windows 11 product key. Select the search tool (the magnifying glass) and type CMD into the search box to launch the Command Prompt on Windows 11. Follow that by picking the appropriate outcome.

Copy and paste or enter the following command:

software-licensing-service wmic route obtain OA3xOriginalProductKey

Please hit the “Enter” key on your keyboard. When you enter the product key at the Command Prompt, it will be shown.

The Windows 11 Product Key Search using PowerShell

A product key can be obtained in Windows 11 by using PowerShell if that is your preference.

You can launch Windows PowerShell by pressing the Windows key plus X and clicking the resulting menu item (Admin).

Key in The Instructions Below

powershell “(Get-WmiObject —query “select * from SoftwareLicensingService”).

OA3xOriginalProductKey”

Please hit the “Enter” key on your keyboard. Next, your Windows 11 product key will appear.

Instructions for Accessing the Windows 11 Product Key Through the Registry

To locate your Windows 11 product key, you can also check the system registry.

To access the Windows Registry, use the Windows key plus R to bring up the Run menu, then type Regedit into the search box and click OK.

Type these commands into the Registry’s toolbar:

Computer Hkey Local Machinesoftware