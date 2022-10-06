How to Force Safari to Quit if It’s Unresponsive

Few things are more annoying to Mac users than the spinning rainbow wheel, often known as the wait cursor, which indicates that your computer is straining to handle its present responsibilities.

When an application does not respond as it should, you can wait until your screen unfreezes. But you never know how long that will take. When confronted with the spinning wheel, the simplest thing to do is to force quit the frozen application.

Force quit is a feature that effectively shuts down an unresponsive application. However, when using the force quit feature, keep in mind that if your work isn’t saved, you may lose it when force closing a frozen application such as Microsoft Word or any web browser.

Six Methods for Learning how To Force Quit Mac Programs

I gathered these helpful methods from the Internet and created this article to show you how to force quit a programme on Mac OS X using keyboard shortcuts, your mouse, Apple’s menu, or Terminal.

If you have discovered a better and faster way to force programs to stop on Mac OS X after reading this post, please let me know by leaving a comment here or using the contact form. I’ll update this guide to make it more useful.

Force Quit Mac Apps Using Force Quit Applications

It’s the first way, and it’s simple to use:

To access “Force Quit Applications,” press Command + Option + Esc.

Select the software from the list that does not respond to your activity.

Click the “Force Quit” button.

The program will be terminated immediately.

It Merely Takes a Few Steps to Force Quit an Application from The Apple Menu on A Mac

Click the Apple icon in the upper left corner.

Select Force Quit.

Select the frozen app from the Force Quit Applications menu, click Force Quit, and then click Force Quit again in the pop-up dialogue box.

Using a Mac shortcut, you can force quit.

When a programme on your Mac freezes, you can try to force quit it by using a keyboard shortcut.

Option + Command + Esc

Select the frozen app from the Force Quit Applications menu, click Force Quit, and then click Force Quit again in the pop-up dialogue box.

Close an application from Activity Monitor

You can use Activity Monitor to determine which app is frozen or to monitor what computational resources a specific app is taking before forcing it to halt.

To use the feature, click Command + Space to bring up Spotlight Search and type “activity monitor.” “or go to Finder > Applications > Utilities > Activity Monitor. Here’s how to use it to force an app to close.

Choose the App You Wish to Force Quit

Click the Stop icon (an octagon with an “X” in it) “at the top of the Activity Monitor window, then click Force Quit in the dialogue box.

