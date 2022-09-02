How to Log out Of Your Facebook Account on Every Device?

It’s easy to get confused about which device is logged into which social media account when you have a lot of devices and a lot of accounts. Logging out of Facebook and other social media sites when you’re done using them might help prevent hacking attempts, especially if you’re using a shared computer.

If you’re worried about forgetting to log out of a device and losing access to it, Facebook allows you to log out of all of your accounts at once. Here’s how you may log out of Facebook on any device, one at a time or globally.

The Proper Way to Log out Of Facebook Using Your Computer

First, open Facebook in the same browser you used to log in.

Second, select the arrow pointing down in the top right corner. The option to “Log Out” can be found at the very end of the submenu that appears.

In order to leave, simply select “Log Out.”

Methods for Deactivating Your Facebook Account While Utilizing Its Mobile App

1 Launch the Facebook app on your mobile device.

Two, open the iPhone’s menu by touching the three vertical dots in the upper right. These are in the upper right corner of an Android phone. The third step involves entering a new area and seeing a screen with your name at the top and other tabs below. locate the “Log Out” link at the very bottom of the page.

To sign out, step five is to click the “Log Out” button. A confirmation question will appear to ensure that you really want to log out. To exit the system, simply click the “Log Out” button.

How to Log out Of Facebook on All of Your Devices at Once