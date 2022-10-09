How to Log out Your Twitter Account on Other Devices

If you use Twitter, you probably check it at least once a day, if not more. Keep yourself logged into Twitter on your phone or computer if that’s how you choose to use the service. It’s important to remember to log out of Twitter whenever you use a shared device, such as a computer or a mobile phone, or whenever you leave the room. How to sign out of Twitter on your mobile device is detailed below.

Follow These Steps to Sign out Of Twitter on Your Computer

Twitter requires a separate log out from each browser, so if you happen to be logged in on Chrome and Safari, for example, you’ll need to remember to log out of both.

1. Visit Twitter’s official website in any web browser on your PC.

Step 2: Locate your profile picture and name in the top-right corner of Twitter’s homepage, and then click the corresponding button with three horizontal dots.

Third, select Log out [your login] from the menu that appears.

Then, in the following window, select Log out once more to confirm. You have been logged out of Twitter for this browser and may return at any time.

A Mobile Device’s Logout Procedure for Twitter

First, launch the Twitter app on your smartphone, be it an iPhone or Android.

Step 2: Tap the three horizontal lines icon in the upper left corner of the Twitter home page.

Step 3: Go to the menu’s very end and choose “Settings and privacy.”

The fourth step is to go to the Settings and Privacy page, and then tap Account at the very top.

