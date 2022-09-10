How to Make Your Facebook Account More Private?

Despite its dubious privacy record, Facebook is a helpful tool for staying in touch with friends and family. There are a few steps you may take if you plan to use the social network to further secure your account.

Think About Your Sharing Priorities

Facebook can function as a public social network with everything visible to everyone or as a private friends-only area where you can limit who can see your postings and information. According to the content of your posting, you can even combine these strategies.

Utilizing Facebook’s inline audience picker is the simplest method for doing this. You can select Friends or Public when you decide to post something new, or you can restrict who can see it by clicking or tapping on the drop-down box next to your name. Even “Only me” is a limitable option, making it ideal for burying older posts without completely deleting them.

This gives you the option to share content just with a small group of people or to hide specific posts from a list of contacts. To set this box’s default setting and prevent future public posts by accident, go to your Facebook privacy settings under Settings > Privacy.

But sharing something you might later regret, regardless of the audience, is the easiest approach to avoid jeopardising your privacy. The audience of previous Facebook posts you’ve already posted can likewise be retroactively limited.

Take a Look at Your Friend List

How well do you know your friends? You are aware of how to limit posts to only friends. Facebook contacts can come from anyone, whether they are close pals you know in person, distant relatives you’ve only met a few times, or internet contacts you’ve never met.

Look through your Facebook friends list occasionally to make sure you’re familiar with your audience. The “Friends” icon on a profile’s “Edit friend list” and “Restricted” options are where you can add people to your Restricted list (or any other list you like).

Only your public profile information and any posts you tag them in are visible to friends on your Restricted list. Keeping folks at a distance without having to remove them from your buddy list can be a useful strategy to prevent potentially unpleasant in-person conversations.

The “Real” Name Is Not Required of You

In the event that you desire to be discovered and identified, using your genuine name on Facebook could appear like a wonderful option. Due to past problems and criticism around its iconic real name policy, Facebook has slightly softened its stance (at least on paper).

According to Facebook’s name policy, “the name on your profile should be the name that your friends call you in everyday life” and “should also appear on a form of ID or document from our ID list.” On its list of accepted IDs, which also includes the standard forms of identification like a passport or driver’s licence, Facebook also includes library cards, store loyalty cards, and employment verification.

Using your imagination when creating your account should be possible because, according to Facebook, “nicknames can be used as a first or middle name if they’re a version of your authentic name.” If your pseudonym can be used in place of your real name as a nickname, you should be safe.

How many of your Facebook pals don’t go by their true names, only for a moment? What percentage of people use personas that are entirely made up? Which individuals have nearly violated the moniker rule? It appears from the outside that Facebook is not overly concerned with enforcing this guideline.

Examine Your Privacy

Facebook has a helpful Privacy Checkup tool that guides you through some of the privacy settings you might want to modify. Your password, your online presence, and the way your data is handled are all included in this. It’s advised to check back periodically to update these settings because new settings might occasionally be introduced or you might decide to adjust some policies.

You’ll undoubtedly want to adjust some of the Facebook privacy settings we’ve discussed because they can immediately shut down your profile. You can also sift through your Facebook settings to change your personal preferences, including less obvious ones like who can comment on your public posts and whether tags need to be approved by you before they display on your page.

Be Aware About Advertising

Famously invasive Facebook advertising. The social media platform gathers as much information as it can about you and then tries to provide you with advertisements that you’re more likely to click on. Although you cannot avoid seeing advertisements when using Facebook, you can opt to see fewer of them on particular themes, such as alcohol, parenting, pets, and social or political issues, by going to Settings > Ad Preferences and selecting the option for Ad Topics.

Deactivate or Lock Your Account

Facebook has a profile lock function that, until you turn it off, effectively restricts access to friends only. Your entire blog, your profile photo, and your Facebook Stories are all included in this. You can enable a lock on your account from your profile page even if the setting isn’t globally accessible at the time of writing.

In the Your Facebook information section of your Facebook Settings, you can deactivate your profile if you’d prefer to simply take a break from Facebook and secure your account with a pin. Unless you deactivate Messenger separately, Facebook Messenger won’t be impacted by this temporary decision to delete your identity and content across Facebook.