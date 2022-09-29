How to Turn Off I Phone 11 when Frozen? a Comprehensive Guide

To power down your iPhone X, iPhone 11, or iPhone 12, you’ll need to use a different method. Previous generations of iPhone required a prolonged press of the Side (Power) button in order to access the Slide to Power Off menu. The Side button now enables Siri when used with an iPhone X or iPhone 11.

You can still power down your iPhone by pressing a specific sequence of buttons, and we’ll teach you another way to do so as well. You’ll also learn a couple other ways to force restart your iPhone. Use the Side and Sleep/Wake Buttons to Put Your iPhone to Sleep

You Can Power Down Your iPhone X or iPhone 11 in Two Different Methods

To access the Slide to Power Off slider, press and hold either the Volume Up or Volume Down button in addition to the Side button.

To access the Slide to Power Off slider, you can also swiftly hit the Volume Up button, the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Side button. The SOS slider will not show up if you use this method. This strategy can help ease your mind if you’re concerned about inadvertently calling 911.

Slide to Power Off slider to the right after pressing either button sequence. You will need to input your passcode to access your phone if you cancel either option using the Cancel button at the bottom.

To disable your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Reset.

Turning off your iPhone under Settings is an alternative to utilizing the buttons.

First, go to the Settings screen by tapping the Home button.

Select General from the Settings menu.

The iPhone can be turned off by swiping the Slide to Power Off slider to the right.

Activate the I Phone

The process for restarting your iPhone has not changed. To access the Home screen, press and hold the Side button until the Apple logo appears.

Use the Controls Below to Restart Your I Phone

There are a few solutions available to you if you need to reset your iPhone other than completely powering it down. The process of restarting your iPhone using the buttons is analogous to the second method of powering it down. To begin, rapidly push the volume up button once.

Use caution when implementing this strategy. It’s possible to activate the SOS feature and automatically phone emergency services if you don’t first hit the Volume Up button, then the Volume Down button, and then press and hold the Side button.

Using Assistive Touch, Restart Your I Phone

If you’d rather not use the button approach, there are other ways to force your iPhone to restart.

AssistiveTouch, a feature of iPhone Accessibility, lets you restart your phone and conduct many other common functions without touching any buttons. However, it is disabled by default and requires manual activation. In the Settings menu, select Accessibility to activate AssistiveTouch.

Use Siri to Restart Your Phone

An additional Accessibility feature introduced in iOS 13 is Voice Control, which allows you to restart your iPhone without touching the screen. You should activate Voice Control if you have never done so before. Not to worry; it’s a breeze. Accessibility can be found in the Settings menu. Then, select the Voice Control option.

Concluding Remarks

Don’t panic if your iPhone 11 freezes and refuses to power down; there are a number of workarounds you can attempt. The simplest option is to restart the device forcefully. Your device can be rebooted by forcibly shutting all open programs. Now, the technique for forcibly rebooting an Apple device varies depending on the model, but don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.

iTunes can also be used to restore data or reboot into recovery mode. They share a mutual breadth and depth. We hope you found the information presented here to be informative and helpful. All iPhone models are compatible with this procedure.