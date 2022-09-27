How to pre-register for Warzone Mobile on Android & iOS

You may choose to pre-register for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile if you’re interested in playing it as soon as it becomes available.

Call of Duty: Warzone, the popular free-to-play Battle Royale game, will soon be available on mobile devices. The release date is drawing closer after months of rumours and anticipation.

The process of pre-registering interest in a mobile game is very similar to pre-ordering a physical product; this allows gamers to be among the first to download the game once it becomes available. Free bonuses are also available on occasion.

Here’s the Scoop on Mobile Pre-Registration for Call of Duty: Warzone

Prepare for Android’s Launch with Pre-Registration

The Google Play store page for Warzone Mobile is where prospective players may sign up for early access.

Ensure that you’re logged into your Google Play account.

Visit the Android App Page in the Play Store for Warzone Mobile.

Pre-register by selecting the button.

Congratulations, you have completed the pre-registration for Warzone Mobile.

Exactly What Is the Warzone Mobile Pre-Registration?

By signing up for Warzone Mobile on Android devices in advance of its release, you may be eligible for early access.

It also avoids the potential delays of an official release. Players who have pre-registered for Warzone Mobile will receive a notification to download the game once it has gone live. When Warzone Mobile becomes available, some devices will begin downloading and installing it instantly.

Furthermore, Infinity Ward has confirmed that, depending on the number of people who pre-register, a number of hidden goodies will be made available!

Methods for Android Pre-Registration of “call of Duty: Warzone Mobile”

To pre-register for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Android, simply visit the Google Play Store from your Android device, search for the game by name, then click on the install button. Alternately, you can visit the official Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile page on the Google Play Store by clicking here.

You can choose to have the game automatically installed when it becomes available or to be notified when you can do either of these things by tapping the “pre-register” option (you can change your mind later by tapping on the game logo in the Play Store). Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile’s storage requirements are currently unknown.

Information Regarding the I Os Pre-Registration Process for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

The iOS version of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is not yet available from Activision, thus there is no way to pre-order it at this moment. Please be warned that a search for “Warzone Mobile” on the Apple Store will return results for some obviously bogus apps and games. If you want to download some of them, you may have to pay first. If you’re going to download a game, make sure it’s an Activision product (visible when you click the app details).