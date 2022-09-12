How to Reset Your I Phone Network Settings

Many iPhone activities, including browsing, checking email, and using social media, depending on the internet. Resetting your network settings can be necessary if your iPhone is having connection problems. Resetting your Network Settings can cure problems when other troubleshooting procedures fail. Normally, you wouldn’t do this as your first line of defense because it may require you to enter some settings and passwords again.

Your I IPhone’s Network Settings

If you’ve been having trouble getting your iPhone to connect to the Internet via your home network, WiFi hotspots, or 4G or 5G cellular networks. This short guide may be of interest to you because it will explain how to reset your iPhone’s network settings, which should allow you to quickly fix any connection problems you may be having.

A network reset will erase any configuration settings you may have previously set up on your phone and allow you to thoroughly restore them, fixing any problems that may have arisen. Resetting the network settings on your iPhone also ensures that you’re using the most recent configurations for your network provider, enabling the quickest connection possible.

If you switch from one cellular provider to another, for instance, this might occur. You could be prompted to reset the network settings on your iPhone by your service provider. After that, your new cellular service provider will update your iPhone with their network configurations, enabling you to successfully connect to their network.

What Do Network Settings Entail?

It’s crucial to comprehend what happens when you reset your network settings and what data is lost permanently and what isn’t before learning how to do it. A network reset won’t destroy any folders, files, pictures, or other media, to start. Additionally, it won’t alter any bookmarks, browsing history, or other data stored in your phone’s browser.

It will remove all of your linked devices, wireless Internet connections, and local network connections from your iPhone. This contains all of your usernames and passwords that you may have used to sign in to wireless networks, VPN services, and cellular networks for 4G and 5G that you may have accessed in the past. Furthermore, you should remove any Bluetooth connections you might have created from your iPhone or iPad to any wireless headphones or other Bluetooth devices.

A network reset is not the same as a hard reset and won’t completely wipe your iPhone clean. Alternatively, put it back in the same condition that it was in when you first took it out of the box. Only your network settings and Bluetooth connections will be erased.

Your I Phone’s Network Settings Should Be Reset

By performing this reset, you will erase any Wi-Fi networks and passwords, cellular settings, and VPN and APN settings for any services you have previously utilized on your iPhone.

1. On your iPhone, launch the settings app.

2. Following that, access General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings. If your iPhone is running iOS 14 or an earlier version, go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

3. After that, a popup to input your iPhone pin will appear asking you to confirm that you want to reset your network settings.

4. Turn your iPhone off, then on again if it doesn’t restart on its own.

5. For your preferred local network or wifi hotspot, reconnect and re-enter your wireless username and password.

6. Create a new connection to your new wireless Bluetooth headphones or another device.

To learn more about how to fix your iPhone, iPad, or iPod if it won’t connect to WiFi networks, 4G or 5G cellular networks, or something similar, click here. For additional support, go to the official Apple Support page.